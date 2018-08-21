Wonders of the west: The top 18 golf holes in Galway

By Kevin Markham

When you think of Galway you tend to think of Galway City, the beauty of Connemara, or the county’s glorious coastline. The golf is excellent, too, and often combines all three of the above.

There are 16 clubs across the county but Galway’s top 18 holes are dominated by five courses.

This means, unfortunately, that some sweet country courses don’t get a look in. Here’s the imaginary scorecard for Galway’s 18 best golf holes. Measurements are as the clubs provide them

1) Connemara, par five 14th, 489/455/399 (L) yards

One of the most beautiful places to stand on a golf course, Connemara’s high 14th tee directs you out to the Atlantic, showing off the bumpy and unpredictable fairway stretching into the distance below. Wild, rocky terrain (OB) rises to your right and the coming holes and clubhouse are spread out to your left. You’ll need to take a breath before you tee off. The hole meanders easily to start with but the big decision comes with your approach shot: Do you lay up left of the ridge of bunkers, leaving a shot to a raised green, or do you go big and aim over the bunkers to find higher ground which then leaves a much easier and shorter pitch?

2) Galway, par four 14th, 382/356/304 (L) metres

For me this is Galway’s signature hole. It drops sharply and smoothly from the tee, with the bay and Burren beyond. It’s a magnificent sight. A pair of bunkers flank the landing zone between the pines but you’ll be setting up to lash your tee shot regardless. The green is surrounded by four bunkers, all using the mounding that embraces a long, fairly narrow green. As elsewhere at Galway, the green shapes are strong and distinctive.

3) Gort, par three 8th, 156/146/114 (L) metres

On a sweet country course where holes like the 6th or 12th might be regarded as the signatures, the par-three 8th is fabulous. You tee off through a narrow gap in the trees towards a green that is wedged into the slope. It has a steep tier across the middle as well as another steep rise up to the putting surface. Add in a couple of sharp drops (one containing a bunker) and there’s little forgiveness here. You certainly don’t want to find yourself playing back down the green.

4) Galway Bay, par four 11th, 423/404/333 (L) yds

It may be Index 3, but the Irish pro Lesley Walker had a hole-in-one here, driving 295 yards straight over dense gorse and wind-bent trees to a very well protected green. It’s a feat unlikely to be repeated as most of us will need our best drive into the elbow of this 90-degree dogleg just to see the green.

The tee shot is to a gently rising fairway which makes it difficult to gauge your landing area, but at least there’s not too much trouble. Then it’s sharp left to the green and the clubhouse above. A large bunker sits below the green on the right while another nuzzles in closely on the left. It’s a lovely looking shot but don’t miss right. And those wind-bent trees around the green show just how much the elements can harass you.

5) Loughrea, par four 14th, 350/337/309 (L) metres

Holes 13, 14, and 15 are the standout holes at this peaceful country course. The 14th drives from the highest point of the course down to a fairway that is then chaperoned by a pond, on the right, straight to the green. There’s plenty of room to the left so there will be a temptation to go for a big drive. And why not! If the lake can be avoided, there’s nothing to stop you. The green tilts towards you and a hidden bunker lies at the back left. To the right, just short of the green, an old stone wall steps in a little farther than you might like… but it’s a lovely hole to play.

6) Oughterard, par five 8th, 391/375/342 (L) metres

A double-dogleg hole that weaves between trees and beside old stone walls. It starts with a dramatic tee shot through a surprisingly tight avenue of trees. It’s charming but also claustrophobic. The hole opens up as it coasts left before swinging back to the right around one stranded tree. There are a couple of bunkers but this is not a difficult hole and it is certainly not long for a par five… but it requires patience and knowing your distances.

7) Connemara, par three 13th, 200/176/121 (L) yds

Probably the most isolated and peaceful par three in Ireland. This hole sits tucked away in the rocky Connemara landscape and shows not only how attractive the topography is but how Eddie Hackett created one of our finest par threes.

You hit over a mass of rough and rock in a hollow to a green that looks like it might just slip off the hillside. It’s a big carry and don’t expect the green to be happy to receive your ball… it can easily deflect it down the slopes or into sand. And then comes a putt on a steep green. Put it this way: it’s Index 5 for a reason.

8) Portumna, par four 16th, 308/300/274 (L) metres

In my view, the best hole on this brilliant course… better even than the 17th. It is a short par four and you should be able to glimpse the flag through the trees. The forest presses in tightly from the right-hand side, all the way to the green, with a giant ash standing by a stone watchtower on the left of the tee. Undoubtedly it is terrifying for those with a fade: Off the tee and on the approach, that shape of shot is a recipe for disaster… but at least it’s not long so you can play it strategically. Fail to make par and you’ll want to go back and try again, I guarantee it.

9) Bearna, par four 11th, 350/328/262 (L) metres

A short par four that packs a punch, with an approach shot over wild water (Lough Inch) and a drive that has to take that water into account as well. And then there’s the ditch across the fairway. From the more forward tees you could fly that ditch but why would you bother when you can lay up with a long iron and then hit a full-blooded shot and watch it soar over the lake? It is by far the more sensible approach to a simple enough green flanked by bunkers.

10) Portumna, par three 5th, 177/162/150 (L) metres

The par threes at Portumna are all superb but it is the charm of the tree-ensconced 5th that gives it the honour here. The pine trees embrace the hole all the way down to and around the green. It’s one of those holes that will live long in the memory.

There is a bunker front right but it is not a difficult hole (despite its Index 9) and you will be aching to nail your tee shot.

11) Galway Bay, par four 12th, 469/431/384 (L) yards

No question, this is the hole of the round. The tee shows off so much of this long and difficult Index 1, which falls down to the sea, and if you look carefully you might see the flag fluttering above the gorse, with only Galway Bay beyond.

Most sane golfers will play this dogleg as a par five (which it is for the ladies) because you will only find the green in regulation if you hit two superb shots. The hole whips right, around a pond and a nest of six bunkers, and this daunting sight makes you aim ever more left, making the hole even longer. The brave (and accurate) golfer will find the corner of the dogleg, giving themselves a view of the green below, fronted by a lake. The green is big and heavily shaped, so finding the putting surface in two is no guarantee of par. A beautiful hole to look at and a beast to play.

12) Galway, par four 16th, 389/373/305 (L) metres

Index 2 is a dogleg right. From the high tee you can see a small sea of sand below, on the inside of the elbow. There are three islands in this huge bunker, much of it protected by gorse. It makes for an intimidating drive as you decide whether you can carry some of it… or all of it.

The shape of the fairway rises and falls as it slides around the corner and the perfect tee shot is to the 150m marker, where you will have the most level stance. The green is quite small and while the four bunkers are not steep or punishing, they get in close to the putting surface. If the pin’s back left… don’t be suckered into going for it.

13) Connemara Isles, par three 3rd, 159/134 (L) yards

The 5th will go down as one of the quirkiest par fives you’ll ever play but it is the 3rd most golfers will remember.

It’s a long tee shot straight over water with nothing but Connemara’s beauty on display around you. The green sits just beyond the water’s edge and contains a tier so steep that not even Beef nor Salmon would make the leap.

14) Portumna, par five 6th, 503/469/415 (L) metres

A big decision required here on which tee to play from. Look at the different distances and decide what you’re up for. The hole is a tough one despite its modest Index 11 and the tee shot needs to be straight as forest squeezes in from both sides. It’s worth noting that 200m out from the green, the fairway is interrupted by a lone tree. Your second shot will need to take that into account.

There are also a couple of crests along the way which hide the green and the second one, 50m shy of the green, has two bunkers which threaten every approach shot. The green is below these with the forest coming ever closer on the right-hand side. It is not a hole to be played recklessly because you could find yourself putting for a nine.

15) Connemara, par four 16th, 394/361/354 (L) yards

This dogleg left is all on show from the high tee, with the green tucked low under the rocky plinth that is home to the clubhouse.

It’s a beauty and with such an open vista it appears to be another opportunity to lash your driver. It is, however, important to remember that a stream curves across the fairway, 30 to 40 yards short of the green… and while you won’t reach it from the tee it does emphasise the importance of finding the fairway with your opening shot.

There are three bunkers protecting a devious green. You’ll need two good shots and your second offers a chance to go very high indeed, which is a glorious thing to watch as it soars above the top of the clubhouse.

16) Galway Bay, par three 7th, 147/140/120 (L) yards

With the sea at your back and a broad swathe of water in front of you, stretching all the way to the green, this is a delicious shot. The green sits perched above the water with a ring of gorse — and bunkers — cupping the rear and showing that there are few chances of escape if you miss the putting surface.

The wooden beams that front the green and drop into the water add an extra element of fear/attraction (delete as appropriate) to the whole affair. It makes hitting the green a victory.

17) Bearna, par four 16th, 350/336/313 (L) metres

A hole that doglegs gently around gorse and a pond. The erratic and bumpy terrain is visible from the high tee, tucked in close to the wild flora and a few tall trees.

The green sits across the dip, at eye level, and it’s an absolute thriller. For your drive, you must gauge where you want to land the ball and not be over-ambitious. There’s just no need as you’ll have an uphill approach shot whatever happens. At its lowest point, the fairway narrows between two swathes of water before flaring out again on the rise to the green. It is a hole that exemplifies the wild beauty of this course and the teebox offers some of the best views across to the Burren.

18) Portumna, par five 17th, 488/474/385 (L) metres

Index 2 won’t scare you from the tee: You drive towards a crest with nothing else visible but trees. Once you reach that crest, however, everything becomes clear.

A lake hugs the right-hand side, separating fairway from forest, and it runs as far as the green, meaning your next two shots have to be very carefully positioned to avoid getting wet.

The left is s little less forgiving with banks of rough and trees rising above you. It’s as picturesque as it is challenging and from the crest it looks like the green is miles away, tucked behind the lake. The backdrop of towering pines with their stark trunks magnifies that feeling.

Kevin Markham is the author of Hooked, An Amateur’s Guide to the Golf Courses of Ireland. By Collins Press.