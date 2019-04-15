What is Tiger Woods’ record like at the next major championship venues?

Tiger Woods’ Masters victory breathed new life into his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’ record tally of major championships.

A 15th success for Woods in the grand slam events left him just three behind Nicklaus and his attention will now shift to equalling or bettering Nicklaus’ mark of 18.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at Woods’ record at the venues for the upcoming majors this year and next.

2019

US PGA Championship – Bethpage Black

Back like he never left. 😎 Can Tiger make it two majors in a row at Bethpage Black? Be part of the action next month! Limited tickets remain 🎟: https://t.co/QVeDhV6Jzb pic.twitter.com/ElTn257EcY — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) April 14, 2019

Woods won the 2002 US Open at the tough New York course, his three-under-par total making him the only man to break par and earning him one million US dollars.

He was tied for sixth in the same event when it returned in 2009 but will not have such fond memories of his last visit in 2012 – he aggravated knee and back injuries en route to a tie for 38th at The Barclays, contributing to his fall down the world rankings.

US Open – Pebble Beach

Woods’ 2000 US Open success at the California venue came by a record margin of 15 strokes as he once more finished as the only man under par at 12 under.

He finished three off the lead as he tied for fourth in 2010 while Pebble Beach is also one of the three host courses for his annual Tiger Woods Invitational along the Monterey Peninsula.

Open Championship – Royal Portrush

Woods has never even played in Northern Ireland, let alone at the 2012 Irish Open host venue. He admitted in November that he plans to travel early to the event in July, “probably in the week before just to help familiarise myself with the course”.

2020

Masters – Augusta Woods will be back next year to chase a sixth green jacket (Matt Slocum/AP)

Woods will be back at Augusta looking for a sixth win, having added Sunday’s success to those in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

He also has nine other top-10 finishes in his 22 visits to date, as well as being the low amateur on his 1995 debut, and 1996 was his only missed cut in the event.

US PGA Championship – TPC Harding Park

The municipal course in San Francisco has hosted just one PGA Tour event since its refurbishment in the 1980s – the 2005 World Golf Championships American Express Championship.

Woods was one of 11 players tied for second on that occasion, three shots behind champion Colin Montgomerie. That group also featured Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter but the course will be an unfamiliar one for most of the field.

US Open – Winged Foot

The next major marks a return to a slightly more familiar venue, though not one which has brought huge success for Woods.

He was in contention, tied for fifth, after three rounds of the US PGA Championship in 1997 but then fell away, and missed the cut in the 2006 US Open.

Open Championship – Royal St George’s Woods tees off at Royal St George’s in 2003 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The Kent venue hosts the grand old championship for the third time this century, having seen one-off major victories for Ben Curtis in 2003 and Darren Clarke in 2011.

Woods finished two strokes behind Curtis, tied for fourth at one over par, but did not compete in 2011.

