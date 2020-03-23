News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Well-known Cork businessman posts spoof of golf instruction video

By Simon Lewis
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 04:42 PM

Golf fitness instructor Peter O’Keeffe got a surprise when a well-known client posted a spoof of one of his exercise routines.

Kevin Cummins, founder of the Cummins Sports retail chain, and a member of the famous Blackrock and Cork hurling family, is the uncle of Ireland international O’Keeffe’s wife and sent up his golf fitness coach as well as his senior status in this video.

You can catch O’Keeffe’s bona fide golf fitness routines on @examinersport, at Douglas Golf Club, and by searching online for O’Keeffe Golf Performance.

