Waterford's Dawson hoping for Open qualifying spot as Robert Rock takes lead in Lahinch

2009 runner-up Robert Rock has moved to the summit of the leaderboard on day three of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The English man has moved to 13-under-par after a 10-under round of 60 today in Lahinch, which included 11 birdies. He is four shots clear of the field.

Waterford's Robin Dawson is sitting inside the top 10 after a six-under round of 64 this morning and he is seven-under going into the final day.

Cormac Sharvin is six-under midway through his third-round with defending champion Russell Knox three-under after eleven.

Padraig Harrington is two-under after 12 with Seamus Power level-par with three holes left to play.

Dawson, who had to hole from 15 feet for birdie on the 18th to make the cut on the mark of one under, carded six more birdies today to set the early clubhouse target on seven under.

And although the 23-year-old was likely to slip down the leaderboard as the day progressed, one of three qualifying places for the Open Championship remains a realistic goal.

"It's going to be in the back of my mind but if I play well that all takes care of itself," said Dawson, who only received an invite into the £5.5million event on Monday morning and was scheduled to travel to Slovakia for a Challenge Tour event that evening.

Shane Lowry, who finished today at two-under, is hoping that Dawson can contend for the title tomorrow

Lowry said: "Hope the weather stays like this and maybe, hopefully, the wind picks up and he maybe won't be too far off the lead going into tomorrow.

"It'd be nice for the tournament if one of the lads had a good chance tomorrow, this is up there as one of the biggest tournaments the lads have played in.

"It's great to see them perform at such a high level and I really feel that we need to get a few more Paddys out into the European Tour, and hopefully those lads can do the business tomorrow."

Rock picked up shots on the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th to reach nine under par for the round, meaning he needed to eagle the par-five 18th to shoot the second 59 in European Tour history.

Former champion Jon Rahm had eagled the 18th a few groups ahead to complete a 64 and set the new clubhouse target on eight under par.

Rock narrowly missed from 30 feet for eagle but tapped in for his sixth birdie in succession for a brilliant course-record 60, eclipsing the 63 established by Padraig Harrington in the first round.

At 13-under-par Rock, who lost in a play-off to Shane Lowry in the Irish Open in 2009 but took home the first prize as his opponent was still an amateur, enjoyed a four-shot lead over Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Bernd Wiesberger.

Rock, whose playing partner Forrest completed a 65 to join Rahm on eight under, said: "It was a fun day.

"I was enjoying playing with Grant. He played really well and that helped me see that there were birdies to be made and then I started putting really well.

"The finish was a bit much really, I holed a really long putt on 17 and it was only when I was walking to the second shot on 18 and checked the par (of the course) that I realised it was an eagle for 59.

"It's disappointing not to make it but 60 is a great score and I've played rubbish so far this season so it's nice to play better."