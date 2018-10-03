Watch the video that inspired Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup

Team Europe have revealed the video they watched on the eve of their victorious Ryder Cup campaign in France.

Underdogs Europe overcame a poor start on the first morning to storm to victory against a much fancied United States team at Le Golf National at the weekend.

And perhaps part of the reason for their success was this spine-tingling clip which the European players watched the night before the action began.

The video #TeamEurope watched the night before the #RyderCup will give you chills. pic.twitter.com/sfmMZ51krY — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 2, 2018

The clip features former Ryder Cup captains Brian Huggett, Sam Torrance and Jose Maria Olazabal talking about their memories of winning and losing the contest.

In it, an emotional Olazabal remembers his friend and Ryder Cup legend Seve Ballesteros, saying: “Seve showed me there are times where you need to reach into the depths of your soul to see you through.”

The clip concludes with the three saying: “When you stand there on your final rounds remember there is a tomorrow as a Ryder Cup winner or there is a tomorrow where you’re not.”

The video was posted online on Tuesday, and fans absolutely loved it.

Ollie talking about Seve 😢 — Janet Brannigan (@jaybee2801) October 2, 2018

Outstanding film...the foresight to make this is absolutely top class!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jon Newsome (@jon_newsome) October 2, 2018

Great video who couldn't be inspired by that !!! Well done #TeamEurope 🏌 — Andy (@andyhtfc) October 2, 2018

It certainly seemed to do the job for Thomas Bjorn’s European team who lifted the trophy on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, what might their opponents have watched?

- Press Association