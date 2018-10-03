Home»Sport

Watch the video that inspired Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 06:40 AM

Team Europe have revealed the video they watched on the eve of their victorious Ryder Cup campaign in France.

Underdogs Europe overcame a poor start on the first morning to storm to victory against a much fancied United States team at Le Golf National at the weekend.

And perhaps part of the reason for their success was this spine-tingling clip which the European players watched the night before the action began.

The clip features former Ryder Cup captains Brian Huggett, Sam Torrance and Jose Maria Olazabal talking about their memories of winning and losing the contest.

In it, an emotional Olazabal remembers his friend and Ryder Cup legend Seve Ballesteros, saying: “Seve showed me there are times where you need to reach into the depths of your soul to see you through.”

The clip concludes with the three saying: “When you stand there on your final rounds remember there is a tomorrow as a Ryder Cup winner or there is a tomorrow where you’re not.”

The video was posted online on Tuesday, and fans absolutely loved it.

It certainly seemed to do the job for Thomas Bjorn’s European team who lifted the trophy on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, what might their opponents have watched?

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Brian HuggettgolfJose Maria OlazabalRyder CupSam TorranceThomas Bjorn

