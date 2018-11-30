Watch some amazing footage as golfer tees off from some of West Cork's most scenic spots

Alan Kelly has been taking golf shots all over West Cork to display the very best of the region's beauty.

INTO THE WIND: Golf fanatic Alan Kelly tees off on the Fastnet — ‘To me, it felt like it was like a hurricane blowing. And on top of that I had a caddy bag strapped across my back with a full set of clubs and about 20 golf balls.’

The Bantry man chose locations such as Mount Gabriel, Bantry House, en route to Garnish Island from the top of the ferry, Gougane Barra and at Mizen Lighthouse as part of the initiative by Bantry Bay Golf Club.

Then came the trip to Fastnet Rock.

A plan was hatched in conjunction with Dermot O’Sullivan, a publican in Crookhaven, who boated Kelly along with his drone operating team of Skully and Nomah Metisse to ‘Ireland’s teardrop.’

Kelly recounted: “It was flat calm in Crookhaven but by the time we got to Fastnet 45 minutes and six miles later the seas were pretty high and choppy.”

Watch other incredible videos of Alan's trick shots below.

Mount Gabriel

Bantry House

9th hole