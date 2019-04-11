Watch: Shane Lowry hits hole-in-one at Masters Par 3

Shane Lowery got his Masters Tournament off to a flying start with a hole-in-one at the Par 3 tournament on Wednesday.

Lowry hit the ace on the second hole for the annual curtain raiser at Augusta National.

It's an ace on No. 2 for the Irishman Shane Lowry. pic.twitter.com/yV3bguHpGH— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 11, 2019

Lowry is competing in the Masters for the fourth time and the first since 2016 when he finished in a tie for 39th.

England's Matt Wallace, set to make his debut at the Masters this year, hit a hole-in-one on his way to winning the Par 3 contest with a score of -5.

First Masters appearance. First hole-in-one. It was a day to remember for @mattsjwallace. pic.twitter.com/1r9Xep5RYF — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 11, 2019

Claiming the Par 3 title may be more of a curse than a blessing as no one has ever become Par 3 and Masters champion in the same week.

The Par 3 tournament began in 1960 with the record score of -8 set by Jimmy Walker in 2016.

The only Irish player to win it is Pádraig Harrington, who tied with David Toms in 2003 before winning again in 2004.

The Dubliner won it for a third time in 2012, tying with Jonathan Byrd.