News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watch: Grillo hits hole in one on first morning of the Open

Watch: Grillo hits hole in one on first morning of the Open
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 02:13 PM

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo produced the moment of the morning on the first day of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush with a hole in one.

The 26-year-old, assisted by a back wind, aced the 200-yard 13th hole after landing his ball short of the hole and seeing it track to the cup up and over a mound on the left of the green.

Two-over at the time, it got Grillo back to level par for the tournament, after a round which included that eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a triple-bogey seven.

He finished with a two-over 73.

PA

More on this topic

Open leader Shane Lowry: Bushmills Inn pep talk crucial in battle against uneasinessOpen leader Shane Lowry: Bushmills Inn pep talk crucial in battle against uneasiness

Home comforts for Darren Clarke as he lights up Royal PortrushHome comforts for Darren Clarke as he lights up Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy battling to recover from nightmare quadruple-bogey as Shane Lowry leads the OpenRory McIlroy battling to recover from nightmare quadruple-bogey as Shane Lowry leads the Open

A shot-by-shot look at Rory McIlroy’s nightmare Open startA shot-by-shot look at Rory McIlroy’s nightmare Open start

TOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Wexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volleyWexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volley

Portmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says HarringtonPortmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says Harrington

One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the benchOne change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for WolvesJota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves


Lifestyle

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Don’t want to just chuck away all that clutter? Gabrielle Fagan reveals simple ways to get it out of sight.Seek and hide: 6 storage solutions to keep you and your rooms cool and calm this summer

From playsuits to parkas, here’s what to pack, whatever the weather. By Katie Wright.The beginner’s guide to festival fashion

Hate delegating, constantly check emails and scared to take holiday? Being too tied to work could be damaging your wellbeing.Has worrying about work taken over your life? 6 signs that you might have work separation anxiety

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »