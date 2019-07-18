Watch: Grillo hits hole in one on first morning of the Open

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo produced the moment of the morning on the first day of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush with a hole in one.

The 26-year-old, assisted by a back wind, aced the 200-yard 13th hole after landing his ball short of the hole and seeing it track to the cup up and over a mound on the left of the green.

Unlucky for some, 1️⃣3️⃣... Not for Emiliano Grillo! 🇦🇷 🎙️ "Hole in one, in you go!" 📺 Watch all four days of #TheOpen live on Sky Sports The Open or follow it here: https://t.co/PiRMXkYPcE pic.twitter.com/00qqJcwRAJ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 18, 2019

Two-over at the time, it got Grillo back to level par for the tournament, after a round which included that eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a triple-bogey seven.

He finished with a two-over 73.

PA