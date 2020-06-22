News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

US PGA Championship to go ahead without spectators

By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 05:39 PM

US PGA Championship to go ahead without spectators

August’s US PGA Championship is scheduled to go ahead at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park without spectators.

The event will be the year’s first major after July’s Open Championship was postponed until next year and the Masters and US Open were moved back to November and September respectively.

A decision to play behind-closed-doors was made by the PGA of America in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco.

“We are both inspired and honoured to ‘play on’,” said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

“We’d like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place.

“While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy.”

American Brooks Koepka is looking to win a historic third successive title at the event, itself initially scheduled for May.

More on this topic

Webb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record scoreWebb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record score

Tyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC HeritageTyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC Heritage

Ian Poulter to the fore at Hilton HeadIan Poulter to the fore at Hilton Head

Rory McIlroy remembers one important thing about Hilton Head – it can biteRory McIlroy remembers one important thing about Hilton Head – it can bite


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Brooks KoepkaPGA of AmericaTPC Harding ParkUS PGA ChampionshipTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

GPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowdsGPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowds

Jordan Henderson admits Liverpool lacked cutting edge against EvertonJordan Henderson admits Liverpool lacked cutting edge against Everton

Matteo Guendouzi escapes FA action after incident with Neal MaupayMatteo Guendouzi escapes FA action after incident with Neal Maupay

Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson's Harry Kane commentJose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson's Harry Kane comment


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »