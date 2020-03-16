News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

US PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDC

US PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDC
By Press Association
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 11:10 AM

The US PGA Championship is in serious doubt following updated recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As efforts continue worldwide to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC has suggested that organisers cancel or postpone events consisting of 50 or more people throughout the United States for the next eight weeks.

The US PGA Championship is set to begin in nine weeks’ time at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, but the situation continues to develop rapidly and travel restrictions are already affecting the ability of players to get to the United States.

In a bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the CDC wrote: “Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travellers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

“Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organisations and communities but also by individuals.

“Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next eight weeks, organisers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

Next month’s Masters has already been postponed and the Players Championship was cancelled after the first round.  PGA Tour events for the next three weeks have also been cancelled.

Six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus does not feel that the year’s first major will be able to be rescheduled.

“In all practicality they are postponing, but I can’t see any way they would play it at a later date,” Nicklaus said in an interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“How in the world could they work it into the schedule? It wouldn’t be fair to any other tournaments that are later. I think we are probably going to miss the Masters this year, that’s just my opinion, but I think it makes logical sense.”

More on this topic

Rory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decisionRory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decision

Augusta Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'Augusta Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'

PGA Tour events to proceed without fansPGA Tour events to proceed without fans

Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021

Jack NicklausMastersUS PGA ChampionshipTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Sean Dancer: 'Everyone has an opinion… Trump and all that… about what should happen'Sean Dancer: 'Everyone has an opinion… Trump and all that… about what should happen'

Dermot Corrigan: Madrid's applause now reserved for medical heroesDermot Corrigan: Madrid's applause now reserved for medical heroes

Paul Pogba launches coronavirus fundraiserPaul Pogba launches coronavirus fundraiser

Gregor Townsend fears coronavirus may scupper Scotland’s summer plansGregor Townsend fears coronavirus may scupper Scotland’s summer plans


Lifestyle

We will soon be returning to West Cork from La Gomera, in the Canary islands. Yesterday, I found the text of a light-hearted radio talk I gave about island life in the late 1980s. In 40 years, it hasn’t lost its magic. This is what I wrote...Damien Enright: Rats off their tree on La Gomera, but for very good reason

A ccording to the country’s Cat Protection & Welfare Society (Catpaws), there are 1.5m domestic cats in Cyprus, an island with only 1.2m human residents. During a visit last month, 14 pussies converged on us at a cat feeding station near the ancient ruins of Amathus; they thought my wife was one of the dedicated cat ladies who feed them.Richard Collins: Pause to reflect on history of cats in Cyprus

It is apparently a battle between nature and man, or the artefacts of man. And there is only going to be one winner, writes Man MacCarthy.The Islands of Ireland: Shore thing in Fergus Estuary

Ireland is near the bottom of the league of EU countries when it comes to forestry, but could we be on the brink of an all-out, tree-planting blitz? If so, we’ll go for native species, hopefully. Given the effects of global warming and how useful trees are for storing carbon, there’s every reason to get more saplings into the earth.Donal Hickey: Turning over a new leaf

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »