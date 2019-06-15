News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US Open: Woodland, birdies and seagulls star on day two

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 07:15 AM

Justin Rose believes he will need to find an extra gear over the weekend to claim a second US Open title as Rory McIlroy plotted a “boring” path to glory at Pebble Beach.

Rose carded a second round of 70 to post consecutive sub-par scores in the tournament for the first time in his career and set a clubhouse target which was only overtaken late in the day by American Gary Woodland.

Woodland’s flawless 65 matched the lowest score in a US Open at Pebble Beach, which was set by Tiger Woods on his way to a record 15-shot victory in 2000 and equalled by Rose on Thursday.

At nine under par, Woodland led by two shots from Rose, with former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen on six under and McIlroy a shot further back alongside American Aaron Wise after veering from the sublime to the ridiculous and back again in his 69.

Tweet of the day

Patrick Reed’s reaction to a fluffed chip on the 18th resonates with club players everywhere.

Statistic of the day

Good news for the likes of Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy but not so much for Tiger Woods, who ended the day in joint 32nd.

Quote of the day

“It was a tough break where it ended up after it hit the rake but that happens, it’s a US Open, you have to take it on the shoulder.” – Jordan Spieth gets his shoulder and his chin mixed up after hitting a hidden rake from a fairway bunker on the second hole.

Shot of the day

Despite the best efforts of a curious seagull, Phil Mickelson made a birdie on the par-four 10th.

Round of the day

A case could be made for the 66 from Welshman Rhys Enoch to make the cut on the mark of two over, but Woodland’s flawless 65 equalled the lowest in a US Open at Pebble Beach and included a birdie from 50 feet on his final hole.

Easiest hole

The par-five sixth hole played as the easiest for the second day running with four eagles and 67 birdies producing a scoring average of 4.635.

Toughest hole

At 526 yards the par-four ninth played just three yards shorter than the sixth and unsurprisingly was the toughest hole, yielding 12 birdies, 41 bogeys and nine double bogeys for an average of 4.333.

On the up

Chances of Patrick Reed attending an anger management class after snapping a wedge over his knee in frustration on the 18th.

On the slide

Rickie Fowler’s chance of shedding the tag of “best player not to have won a major” after he followed an opening 66 with a 77.

- Press Association

Jordan SpiethJustin RoseLouis OosthuizenPebble BeachPhil MickelsonRory McIlroyTiger Woods

