News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

US Open winner takes role of photographer for Portrush golf fans

US Open winner takes role of photographer for Portrush golf fans
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 05:56 PM

Golf’s newest major winner Gary Woodland remains so anonymous to the majority of fans he has found himself employed as Matt Kuchar’s unofficial photographer in Portrush.

The veteran American – a staple of Ryder Cups over the last decade but yet to win one of golf’s top events – attracted all the attention over breakfast on Monday with the reigning US Open champion going unnoticed and being asked to operate the camera phones.

Woodland is one of a group of golfers from the United States who are, if you were being kind, much of a muchness in terms of their public profile and even making his major breakthrough last month at Pebble Beach does not appear to have changed that much.

However, 35-year-old Woodland is not too concerned.

“Kuch and I went to breakfast yesterday and I took about 20 pictures for him. Nobody knew who I was. They all knew who he was,” he said.

“He loved every second of that, I can tell you.”

It could have been an embarrassing, awkward and soul destroying experience for Woodland – had he not been the man sleeping with an 18-inch-tall, sterling silver trophy on his bedside table.

“It’s been very close to me for the last month: (on) the nightstand so I can see it,” he added.

“You want to wake up and make sure it’s not a dream. You want to make sure it’s real. I was thinking about letting my parents have it this week but I ended up keeping it.”

That means his wife Gabby, heavily pregnant with twins, has the joy of not only waking up to it but basically babysitting it 24 hours a day as she edges towards her due date in a couple of weeks by resting at home.

“It’s right next to Gabby, she’s on bed rest. I don’t know if she’s excited about that,” admitted Florida-based Woodland, who said his wife had persuaded him to fly to Northern Ireland despite the chance labour could start at any moment.

“We sat down and we talked about it and she was the one pushing me to come. I’m pretty confident they’re not going to come this week, but you never know.

“I’m hoping that’s the case. Next week Memphis is only an hour away from home. I can get home pretty easily.

“It would be a little tough if they came right now, I’m not going to be able to get home, but she’s hanging in there.”

PA

More on this topic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout craving revenge on return to Royal PortrushChristiaan Bezuidenhout craving revenge on return to Royal Portrush

Phil Mickelson claims he lost 15lbs in six-day fast ahead of the OpenPhil Mickelson claims he lost 15lbs in six-day fast ahead of the Open

A closer look at the four US golfers who lifted the 1982 major trophies in last clean sweepA closer look at the four US golfers who lifted the 1982 major trophies in last clean sweep

Max Faulkner’s peacocking at 1951 Open ruffled rivals’ feathersMax Faulkner’s peacocking at 1951 Open ruffled rivals’ feathers

TOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller set to undergo West Ham medicalEintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller set to undergo West Ham medical

Leinster announce first-ever double-header between men's and women's teamsLeinster announce first-ever double-header between men's and women's teams

Kompany set team-mates Champions League goal in his Man City farewellKompany set team-mates Champions League goal in his Man City farewell

Ben Dawson preparing Newcastle players for arrival of new boss in ChinaBen Dawson preparing Newcastle players for arrival of new boss in China


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »