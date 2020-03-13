News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

US Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'

By Scott Michaux
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 02:10 PM

The US Masters, due to take place in April, has been postponed.

US Masters postponed amid 'ever-increasing risks'

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement: "On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

"We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.

"We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available. Updates also will be posted to our website, Masters.com.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support."

- More to follow

More on this topic

Rory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decisionRory McIlroy '100%' in support of PGA Tour’s decision

PGA Tour events to proceed without fansPGA Tour events to proceed without fans

Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021

Stealing the scene: 10 of Ireland's most scenic golf coursesStealing the scene: 10 of Ireland's most scenic golf courses

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Ronan O'Gara: One in the eye for the agents provocateurs?Ronan O'Gara: One in the eye for the agents provocateurs?

Sunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspensionSunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspension

Everton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptomsEverton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptoms

Joe Ward and Michael Conlon fights cancelled due to coronavirusJoe Ward and Michael Conlon fights cancelled due to coronavirus


Lifestyle

Covid-19 in numbers.COVID-19: 15 facts about the virus that has brought the country to a standstill

An office environment helps us to stay on task throughout the day — so how to you stay focused if you are asked to work from home? Helen O’Callaghan gets expert adviceHow to keep your focus when working from home

Greg Murphy looks at way to minimise your risk of being exposed to the coronavirusTake action: Minimise your risk of being exposed to coronavirus

The government and HSE insist we are prepared for a worst-case scenario of Covid-19. But are their strategies sufficiently robust, asks Neil MichaelVirus crisis: Are we doing enough to contain Covid-19?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »