US come from behind to win Presidents Cup in Melbourne

By Press Association
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 07:16 AM

The United States doled out six of the best to come from behind and take the Presidents Cup 16-14 in Melbourne.

The International team had held the edge going into the final day at Royal Melbourne with a 10-8 lead, but victory in the singles for Patrick Reed 4&2 over Pan Cheng-tsung put the US in front.

Playing captain Tiger Woods was among Sunday’s winners, taking a 3&2 win over Abraham Ancer as the tide turned in favour of his side, while Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also won.

The US picked up six wins across the singles, with Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith the only winners for the International Team and four matches halved.

Woods finished the weekend with three-from-three and the eighth straight victory for the US was sealed when Matt Kuchar made a five-foot birdie on the 17th to go one-up over Louis Oosthuizen, guaranteeing the side went over the magic 15.5 point threshold.

“We relied on one another as a team, and we did it together,” Woods told reporters after the victory.

“This cup wasn’t going to be given to us. We had to go earn it. And we did.”

