Underdogs Dungarvan relish chance to defy Senior Cup dds

Alan Thomas already has an AlG Senior Cup success to his name after victory with Tramore in 2014 but he is hoping his Dungarvan team-mates can enjoy the winning feeling in the blue riband of club golf.

The Munster champions from Co. Waterford go into this morning’s national semi-finals as rank outsiders to lift the GUI’s most prestigious club prize at Thurles Golf Club this weekend, facing favourites Royal Portrush in the last four, with Leinster top dogs Portmarnock and Connacht’s Galway contesting the other semi.

The odds are perfectly fine for Thomas, though, as he contemplates a second medal in four years with his adopted club.

A member of home club Tramore for 30 years, Thomas holed the winning putt at Carton House to defeat defending champions Co. Sligo in 2014 and four years on he is instilling the belief in this young Dungarvan panel that anything can happen.

“If you look at the bookies, Portrush are red-hot favourites, then Portmarnock and Galway and they have us as rank outsiders and that’s exactly where we want to be,” Thomas said.

“There’s no expectation from anyone for us but don’t get me wrong, we’re well up for it. Everybody’s working hard and playing well and at the end of the day, it’s five against five and anything can happen.

“I’ve said to the lads, every single one of these players here this weekend has shot in the 80s at least 10 times this year. They’re human beings - the same as us.”

Married life took Thomas from Tramore to Dungarvan in 2010 and he joined his new hometown’s golf club in 2013. He is grateful, though, for the decision to go back to Tramore to play Senior Cup a year later when his good friend John Mitchell was captain.

“I picked a good year to do it,” Thomas said.

“We were a long time trying to win that, 20 years for me personally but that panel was six or seven years knocking on the door and there were a couple of heartaches. Warrenpoint broke our hearts in 2011 in the Barton Shield and then we were in Kinsale (for the national finals) the following year and we were wondering if it ever would happen.

“It’s why I say to the lads here, you know, ‘keep knocking on the door and it will eventually open.’ This is the first time they’ve ever won a Munster pennant at senior level and this year was our fourth Munster finals since 2014, I think. We were there in Barton Shield in 2014, last year with Senior Cup and in both this year.”

With Senior Cup panellists Danny Raher and Jake O’Riordan having played on Dungarvan’s run to the Fred Daly Trophy national semi-finals last weekend, Thomas said the club is reaping the rewards of competing on several different fronts.

“There’s a lot of work goes on behind the scenes with the club pro David Hayes and the juniors and they won the All-Ireland U15 skills about a month ago with a 10-year-old and a couple of 11 year-olds on the U15 team and the girls got to the All-Ireland U15 final as well.

“And then we had the Fred Daly team getting to an All-Ireland finals and now ourselves. It’s a great time for the club at the moment. There’s a good belief in the club about bringing on young fellas, giving them a game and seeing what it’s about. It’s up to them to work hard. For years and years in Dungarvan the team picked itself, you could pick it a month beforehand but now it’s a different story. Fellas are practising hard and playing well and they’re lining up to take our places.”

Bidding to become the first Senior Cup winners from Munster since Tramore, Dungarvan will have to really earn their stripes in the face of red-hot competition. Semi-final opponents Royal Portrush are back on the national stage having defended their Ulster title against Slieve Russell and will not argue with a chance to avenge their All-Ireland semi-final defeat of last year to Galway.

The Connacht titleholders return as defending Senior Cup champions having seen off Limerick at Carton House in 2017 and will once again be looking to the same panel, spearheaded by Ireland international Ronan Mullarney when they face Portmarnock, themselves chasing a first Senior Cup since 2011.

Today’s schedule at Thurles also features the AIG Junior Cup semi-finals with Clonmel making the short journey across Tipperary to represent Munster against Ulster’s Fortwilliam while Connacht champions Portumna face Dublin’s Elm Park.