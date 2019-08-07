Two aces a huge deal for Cork's Conor Motherway

The odds, they say, are around 67 million-to-one so it’s little wonder everyone at East Cork Golf club was a little bit giddy after a spectacular Sunday at the club.

21-year old Conor Motherway was out for a casual nine holes on Sunday evening with his father Seán and returned to the car park with not one, but TWO holes in one.

Youghal club member Conor, who plays off 10, aced the opening hole, a 15-yard par 3, and then repeated the trick on the fifth, holing out from 175 yds on another par 3.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement,” said East Cork club secretary, Brian Barnes.

“Everyone here at the club congratulates Conor on a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.”