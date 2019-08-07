News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Two aces a huge deal for Cork's Conor Motherway

Two aces a huge deal for Cork's Conor Motherway
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The odds, they say, are around 67 million-to-one so it’s little wonder everyone at East Cork Golf club was a little bit giddy after a spectacular Sunday at the club.

21-year old Conor Motherway was out for a casual nine holes on Sunday evening with his father Seán and returned to the car park with not one, but TWO holes in one.

Youghal club member Conor, who plays off 10, aced the opening hole, a 15-yard par 3, and then repeated the trick on the fifth, holing out from 175 yds on another par 3.

Conor Motherway
Conor Motherway

“It’s an unbelievable achievement,” said East Cork club secretary, Brian Barnes.

“Everyone here at the club congratulates Conor on a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.”

READ MORE

A golden year continues as the Northern Irish Open evolves into a European first

More on this topic

Sean Desmond remaining focused for Irish Close at BallybunionSean Desmond remaining focused for Irish Close at Ballybunion

Watch as man sets world record for fastest hole of golfWatch as man sets world record for fastest hole of golf

No better time to enjoy our historic coursesNo better time to enjoy our historic courses

Golf needs to stamp out idiot loudmouths, says PoulterGolf needs to stamp out idiot loudmouths, says Poulter

Hole in OneGolfTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

St Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill'sSt Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill's

Dripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point winDripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point win

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of PolandBelgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of Poland

‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney


Lifestyle

Take a seat as Kya deLongchamps sets the table for a visual feast of iconic dining chairs.Vintage View: Pull up a seat to learn about iconic chair designs

Looking out for your next ‘goggle box?’ Kya deLongchamps casts an eye over what’s on the market to compile this must-read TV guide.Screen legends: Your guide to modern 'goggle boxes'

The word picnic is a particularly evocative one, conjuring up images of pleasure, enjoyment, and sunny days that never seem to end.Muldoon’s Picnic a veritable feast of poetry, prose and music

Irish-made comedy drama Animals will draw obvious comparisons to shows such as Fleabag, writes Esther McCarthy When Tyler finds flatmate and fellow party animal Laura tied to her bedposts following another hedonistic night out, she has one simple question. “Girls are tied to beds for two reasons — sex and exorcisms. Which was it with you?”Irish-made comedy drama depicts the modern woman

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »