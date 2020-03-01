News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tommy Fleetwood leads with Donald and Westwood in contention at Honda Classic

By Press Association
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 10:16 AM

England’s Tommy Fleetwood will take a one-stroke advantage into the final round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach.

Fleetwood, looking to claim a first PGA Tour victory, birdied four of his final six holes to sign for a three-under par 67 and sit at five-under through 54 holes.

Tommy Fleetwood hits from the second tee during the third round of the Honda Classic in Florida. Picture: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Tommy Fleetwood hits from the second tee during the third round of the Honda Classic in Florida. Picture: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Compatriots Lee Westwood and Luke Donald both battled through one-over third rounds of 71 to tie for third place, two strokes behind.

Overnight leader Brendan Steele is in second at four-under. The American was also one over around the Champion Course on Saturday, where only 11 players broke par in the testing conditions.

Former European number one Fleetwood, 29, had been three off the lead and went into the turn at one under after recovering from a dropped shot at the par-three seventh.

“I could not ask for much more from today, it was a good day,” Fleetwood said on Sky Sports.

“Eventually I holed a couple of long ones today and it makes such a difference, and I holed some really crucial putts around that middle stretch.”

READ MORE

Rory McIlroy adds name to star-studded Irish Open field at Mount Juliet

American Daniel Berger, South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im of South Korea are tied for fifth place on two under.

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes produced the best round of the day, shooting a 66 as he climbed to tie for eighth place at one-under.

American Grayson Murray, meanwhile, delighted the home crowd with a hole-in-one at the 17th.

Shane Lowry is six shots back on +1 after a three-over-par third round while

More on this topic

Rory McIlroy adds name to star-studded Irish Open field at Mount JulietRory McIlroy adds name to star-studded Irish Open field at Mount Juliet

Seeing his children fight over green jacket is Tiger Woods’ favourite Masters memorySeeing his children fight over green jacket is Tiger Woods’ favourite Masters memory

Royal Troon to host 2023 OpenRoyal Troon to host 2023 Open

Kevin Markham: Hotel list every bit as fickle as world golf rankingsKevin Markham: Hotel list every bit as fickle as world golf rankings

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Irish women move step closer to Tokyo qualificationIrish women move step closer to Tokyo qualification

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the seasonKlopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Tyrone wipes out Dublin's unbeaten start under Dessie FarrellTyrone wipes out Dublin's unbeaten start under Dessie Farrell

Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by HeartsRangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by Hearts


Lifestyle

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

“This is an illness, a psychiatric disorder. It’s about deeper issues, about needing to be in control, needing to be perfect. It’s about an inability to handle and express feelings.”Eating your heart out: Why eating disorders are not about food

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »