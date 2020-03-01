Tommy Fleetwood leads with Donald and Westwood in contention at Honda Classic

England’s Tommy Fleetwood will take a one-stroke advantage into the final round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach.

Fleetwood, looking to claim a first PGA Tour victory, birdied four of his final six holes to sign for a three-under par 67 and sit at five-under through 54 holes.

Tommy Fleetwood hits from the second tee during the third round of the Honda Classic in Florida. Picture: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Compatriots Lee Westwood and Luke Donald both battled through one-over third rounds of 71 to tie for third place, two strokes behind.

Overnight leader Brendan Steele is in second at four-under. The American was also one over around the Champion Course on Saturday, where only 11 players broke par in the testing conditions.

Former European number one Fleetwood, 29, had been three off the lead and went into the turn at one under after recovering from a dropped shot at the par-three seventh.

“I could not ask for much more from today, it was a good day,” Fleetwood said on Sky Sports.

“Eventually I holed a couple of long ones today and it makes such a difference, and I holed some really crucial putts around that middle stretch.”

American Daniel Berger, South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im of South Korea are tied for fifth place on two under.

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes produced the best round of the day, shooting a 66 as he climbed to tie for eighth place at one-under.

American Grayson Murray, meanwhile, delighted the home crowd with a hole-in-one at the 17th.

Shane Lowry is six shots back on +1 after a three-over-par third round while