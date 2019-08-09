News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tiger Woods withdraws from The Northern Trust ahead of second round

Tiger Woods withdraws from The Northern Trust ahead of second round
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Two days after playing down concerns over his fitness, Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from The Northern Trust ahead of his second round at Liberty National.

Woods struggled to an opening four-over-par 75 on Thursday after restricting himself to chipping and putting on the back nine of Wednesday’s pro-am due to stiffness in his back.

In a statement released on Friday, the Masters champion wrote: “Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness, I have to withdraw from The Northern Trust.

“I went for treatment early Friday morning but unfortunately I’m still unable to compete. I’d like to thank the New Jersey and New York fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Woods said he felt it was the “smart” approach not to hit full shots during the second half of the 18-hole pro-am, adding: “This is kind of how it is. Some days I’m stiffer than others.”

The 43-year-old has played just 13 tournament rounds since winning his 15th major title at Augusta National in April, two years after he underwent career-saving spinal fusion surgery.

READ MORE

Five Premier League talking points ahead of the opening weekend action

Woods followed a missed cut in the US PGA Championship with a top-10 finish in the Memorial Tournament and a tie for 21st in the US Open, but then took a month off before missing the cut in the Open Championship.

Tiger Woods looks dejected after missing the cut in the 148th Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods looks dejected after missing the cut in the 148th Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

Speaking at Royal Portrush, Woods admitted he had little choice but to play a limited schedule.

“Getting myself into position to win the Masters, it took a lot out of me,” said Woods, who has had four knee operations and four back surgeries during his illustrious career.

I want to play here as long as I possibly can and you have to understand if I play a lot, I won’t be out here that long.”

Woods is projected to fall from 28th in the FedEx Cup standings to 34th and would therefore need a good performance in the BMW Championship, if he is fit enough to play, to climb back inside the top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship.

The former world number one is the defending champion in Atlanta after beating Billy Horschel by two shots at East Lake for his first victory since 2013.

Woods flew straight from Atlanta to Paris for the Ryder Cup but looked fatigued and failed to win a single point as the United States were easily beaten by Europe at Le Golf National.

He returned to action in the Hero World Challenge in December and enjoyed a consistent start to 2019 before his emotional Masters triumph, 11 years after his last major title in the 2008 US Open.

Friday’s withdrawal will inevitably prompt speculation that the Masters represented the last hurrah of a remarkable career, but Woods will be determined to prove the doubters wrong once more and resume his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Canty wants Cork football strategy to move with the times

More on this topic

Tiger Woods commits to PGA Tour play-off openersTiger Woods commits to PGA Tour play-off openers

Woods struggles on opening day of US PGA ChampionshipWoods struggles on opening day of US PGA Championship

What will be ‘living legend’ Tiger’s ultimate destiny?What will be ‘living legend’ Tiger’s ultimate destiny?

Tiger Woods focusing on one tournament at a time ahead of US PGA ChampionshipTiger Woods focusing on one tournament at a time ahead of US PGA Championship

TOPIC: Tiger Woods

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Transfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closesTransfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closes

The best five deals of the transfer windowThe best five deals of the transfer window

Window shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer windowWindow shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer window


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »