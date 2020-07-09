News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tiger Woods to return to competitive action at next week’s Memorial Tournament

By Press Association
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 04:36 PM

Tiger Woods will return to competitive action at the Memorial Tournament next week.

The 15-time major champion has not played a PGA Tour event since finishing 68th at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February.

“I am looking forward to playing at the @MemorialGolf next week,” Woods said on his personal Twitter account.

“I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there.”

Former world number one Woods tied Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins when he claimed the Zozo Championship title in Japan last October.

But the 44-year-old then played only a handful of events before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Woods’ last public outing saw him link up with Peyton Manning to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a high-profile charity exhibition match in Florida at the end of May.

