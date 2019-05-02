NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 07:25 PM

Tiger Woods will be rewarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honour, in a ceremony at the White House next Monday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the date in a tweet, which read: “President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden.”

Trump had already revealed in a tweet last month that Woods was to receive the honour in the wake of his remarkable 15th major triumph at The Masters in Augusta.

Woods, who has played golf with the president on a number of occasions, will be the fourth golfer to receive the honour, after Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford.

- Press Association

More on this topic

SpaceX confirms crew capsule destroyed in ground test

Man arrested over theft of ATM

Marian Finucane tops latest radio listenership figures

Keeping a grip on spending even as global economic signs brighten

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpTiger Woods

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Jurgen Klopp will not give up hope after Barcelona defeat

Fired-up Suarez back to bite Reds

City chairman: Caulfield exit in best interests of club


Lifestyle

When war meets art: Doris Salcedo on representing violence without violence

Spoilers: making people angry since Victorian times

Michelle Darmody tried to eat sustainability for a week - here's her diary

Open-door policy: Autism-friendly hotel in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »