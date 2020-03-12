News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021

Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021
By Press Association
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 01:57 PM

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2021.

The 44-year-old ended an 11-year wait for a 15th major title at last year’s Masters.

Woods said on worldgolfhalloffame.org: “I am both honoured and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

A player or contributor must receive approval from 75 percent of the selection committee to gain a place in the Hall of Fame, which earlier this year lowered its age of eligibility from 50 to 45. Woods turns 45 in December.

PGA TOUR Commissioner and World Golf Foundation Board chairman Jay Monahan said: “Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact.

Padraig Harrington is under consideration as another inductee (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Padraig Harrington is under consideration as another inductee (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“His imprint on the game is immeasurable and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he’s inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.”

Further inductees will be announced in the coming days, with Padraig Harrington among the other finalists.

More on this topic

Stealing the scene: 10 of Ireland's most scenic golf coursesStealing the scene: 10 of Ireland's most scenic golf courses

Patrick Reed prepared for heckling at Players ChampionshipPatrick Reed prepared for heckling at Players Championship

Golf ponders potential of a Masters without patronsGolf ponders potential of a Masters without patrons

FedEx Cup prize fund could hit $100m as PGA bid to thwart rival golf tourFedEx Cup prize fund could hit $100m as PGA bid to thwart rival golf tour

Tiger WoodsWorld Golf Hall of FameTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

England-Denmark friendly likely to be cancelled, says Danish FAEngland-Denmark friendly likely to be cancelled, says Danish FA

Bernard O'Byrne 'astonished' at Cheltenham Festival go-ahead as Basketball Ireland suspends gamesBernard O'Byrne 'astonished' at Cheltenham Festival go-ahead as Basketball Ireland suspends games

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Lewis Hamilton hits out at decision not to postpone Australian Grand PrixLewis Hamilton hits out at decision not to postpone Australian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

I suffer from PMS and heavy periods. Is there a natural remedy I could take to ease the pain?Natural health: I suffer from PMS and heavy periods; I've started to get pains and aches in my fingers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »