News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tiger Woods signs deal to write memoir

Tiger Woods signs deal to write memoir
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 03:57 PM

Masters champion Tiger Woods says he will tell the “definitive story” of his life after signing a deal to write a memoir.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time and, because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” the 15-time major winner said in a statement released by publishers HarperCollins.

“This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life.

“I’ve been working at it steadily and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

The book, entitled “BACK”, is being promoted by the publishers as “the first and only account directly from Woods, with the full cooperation of his friends, family, and inner circle”.

Shannon Welch, executive editor at HarperOne, who will edit the book, said: “Meeting with Tiger, speaking with him at length about the process of writing a memoir, I was delighted to discover how much he has to say, and how ready, how eager, he is to say it.

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods’ memoir will be entitled ‘BACK’ (Richard Sellers/PA)
Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods’ memoir will be entitled ‘BACK’ (Richard Sellers/PA)

“He’s at a place in his career and his life where he’s thinking deeply about his story, the highs and the lows, and how it all relates and connects.

“I think the result will be extraordinary.”

A release date for the book has yet to be confirmed.

Woods is one of a number of high-profile names coming to Limerick next summer to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare.

READ MORE

Star names confirm attendance at JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

More on this topic

Star names confirm attendance at JP McManus Pro-Am in AdareStar names confirm attendance at JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

‘You put me off!’ – Tyrrell Hatton distracted by fiancee slamming toilet door‘You put me off!’ – Tyrrell Hatton distracted by fiancee slamming toilet door

Watch: Meadow nonchalantly drains 25-footer to keep her tour cardWatch: Meadow nonchalantly drains 25-footer to keep her tour card

McIlroy criticises European Tour courses and calls for ‘tougher set-ups’McIlroy criticises European Tour courses and calls for ‘tougher set-ups’

Tiger WoodsTOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'

Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first startIreland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start

Former Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom teamFormer Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom team

Mings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuseMings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuse


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - Watch The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »