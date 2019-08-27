News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tiger Woods plans to return to golf in October following knee surgery

Tiger Woods plans to return to golf in October following knee surgery
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 07:15 PM

Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage.

Woods had the operation last week, shortly after he finished tied for 37th place in the final round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois.

“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” said Dr Vern Cooley, who performed the surgery. “We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

Woods said he plans to resume golfing activities shortly and will next play at the Zozo Championship in Narashino, Japan in late October.

“I would like to thank Dr Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks.

“I look forward to travelling and playing in Japan in October.”

Woods ended the tournament in Medinah frustrated, but did not report any pain in his comments after the final round, instead saying he needed “to get a little bit stronger in certain body parts, activate different areas”.

View this post on Instagram

The 2019 @presidentscup United States Team

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on

The 43-year-old, who has dealt with a myriad of injury issues over recent years, claimed his 15th career Major title – and first in 11 years – in April this year with victory in the Masters.

It was only his second tournament victory since 2013 following on from the Tour Championship last September.

After the inaugural Zozo Championship, Woods is due to play in his Hero World Challenge before making his debut as captain of the US Presidents Cup team in Melbourne, Australia.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Playing solo in the Pines: Bell X1's David Geraghty on his new solo albumPlaying solo in the Pines: Bell X1's David Geraghty on his new solo album

Composer, musician and baby daughter killed in plane crashComposer, musician and baby daughter killed in plane crash

Tiger Woods

More in this Section

Two Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finalsTwo Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finals

Ex-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvationEx-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvation

Bolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadlineBolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadline

Qualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US OpenQualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US Open


Lifestyle

Interested in trying vegan wine? Sam Wylie-Harris asks an expert how to seek them out.Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

If your conservatory’s looking a bit tired, try these ideas to make it a brighter and fresher space you’ll love to relax in.10 ways to brighten up your conservatory

Time to dig deep into the back of your wardrobe.All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »