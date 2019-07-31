News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tiger Woods commits to PGA Tour play-off openers

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:53 PM

Tiger Woods will compete in back-to-back events for just the second time this season after committing to the first two FedEx Cup play-off events.

Woods wrote on social media that he will play The Northern Trust at Liberty National in New Jersey and the following week’s BMW Championship at Medinah in Illinois.

The Masters champion could then make it three weeks in a row if he qualifies for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, which he won last year for his first victory since 2013.

Woods is currently 27th in the standings and needs to remain inside the top 30 to be eligible to play at East Lake. The 43-year-old has played only four tournaments, three of them majors, since his emotional 15th major victory at the Masters in April.

Before missing the cut in the Open earlier this month, Woods admitted he had been drained by his win at Augusta National and was forced to play a limited schedule.

“Getting myself into position to win the Masters, it took a lot out of me,” Woods, who has had four knee operations and four back surgeries during his illustrious career, said at Royal Portrush.

Tiger Woods missed the cut in the Open at Royal Portrush (Richard Sellers/PA)
“I want to play here as long as I possibly can and you have to understand if I play a lot, I won’t be out here that long.”

The only other time in 2019 that Woods has played in consecutive events was when he followed a tie for 15th in the Genesis Open with a top 10 in the WGC-Mexico Championship in February.

- Press Association

For Kingston, there must be a sense of unfinished business

