Thomas Bjorn names four Ryder Cup wildcards

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn has named his four wildcard selections for the Ryder Cup.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and English duo Paul Casey and Ian Poulter have been chosen for the battle against America in Paris later this month.

The quartet join automatic qualifiers Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Rory McIlroy in the Europe team.

Bjorn will be hoping those 12 can regain the trophy from the United States at Le Golf National in Paris from September 28-30.

The Spaniard is one of the most successful players in the history of the Ryder Cup, but he has failed to make the cut in his last five major appearances.

Garcia's inclusion means the likes of Rafael Cabrera Bello and the in-form Matt Wallace miss out.