NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Thomas Bjorn keeps promise to have Ryder Cup win tattoo

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 04:34 PM

Thomas Bjorn has kept his promise to have Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning score tattooed on his backside.

European captain Bjorn said he would have the tattoo if his team beat the USA this summer and retweeted a video showing him having a 17 ½–10 ½ scoreline and trophy tattoo.

“I told you I would do it,” he posted on Twitter, tagging in some of his victorious team members.

In the video, initially posted by Ryder Cup Europe, Bjorn is shown entering a tattoo parlour and then grimacing as he lays face down on a table during the procedure.

When it is completed, the Dane looks up briefly and wishes viewers a merry Christmas, before wearily dropping his head on to the back of his hands.

Europe were firm underdogs going into September’s event at Le Golf National near Paris, prompting Bjorn to promise the tattoo should his team pull off a surprise victory.

Europe were underdogs going into the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

After Europe reclaimed the trophy, the 47-year-old described the pledge as the “worst decision he made all week” and said the artwork would not be visible to the general public.

“Let me put it this way, it’s going to go on a part that only Grace (Bjorn’s partner) will see,” he said.

“I might have to send the players a picture.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Ryder CupThomas Bjorn

Related Articles

Thomas Bjorn: Padraig Harrington 'very much the favourite' for Ryder Cup captaincy

Padraig Harrington favourite to be next Ryder Cup captain after Westwood rules himself out

Furyk confirms Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka did clash at Ryder Cup

Justin Rose backs Pádraig Harrington to be Ryder captain

More in this Section

Everyone at Arsenal ‘behind Mesut Ozil’, insists Sead Kolasinac

Stunning Spurs elbow their way into two-horse race

Terrace Talk: Man United - Yet another supersub role for Solskjaer

Pochettino: My focus is on mounting title challenge with Spurs, not United job


Lifestyle

Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? Here's 8 tips from a psychologist to ensure a relaxed day

5 tips to get excited children to sleep this Christmas Eve

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

The islands of Ireland: On a wing and a prayer at Turbot Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »