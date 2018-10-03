Home»Sport

'There was no fight, no argument': Koepka denies Ryder Cup bust-up with Dustin Johnson

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 11:38 AM

Brooks Koepka insists there was no fight between himself and team-mate Dustin Johnson in the aftermath of Europe's convincing Ryder Cup victory over the United States in Paris.

Koepka and Johnson are regarded as good friends and live close to each other in Florida, but were reported to have clashed after being invited into the European team room following the biennial contest at Le Golf National.

"This Dustin thing I don't get," Koepka said at a press conference ahead of his appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. "There was no fight, no argument.

"He's one of my best friends. I love the kid to death. We talked on the phone Monday and yesterday so you tell me how we fought. People like to make a story and run with it. It's not the first time there's been a news story that isn't true that's gone out."

The reported fall-out between Koepka and Johnson was not the only sign of disharmony in the US team, with Masters champion Patrick Reed blaming

Jordan Spieth for the end of their successful Ryder Cup partnership and claiming it was "not smart" for captain Jim Furyk to leave him out of two sessions.

"As far as camaraderie, it was fine, it was perfect," Koepka added. "The problem is you guys (the media) try to find a reason why we lost and the simple reason is we just didn't play good enough.

"We didn't make the putts, hit the fairways, especially me. I lost two matches and halved another one. If I won those, if Tiger (Woods) wins his; Dustin lost one with me and then I think lost in the singles.

"If we play how we're supposed to play we win, it's simple as, but there's nothing wrong with our team. Our team was great, Jim was great."

PA


Related Articles

'My stomach sank, it was one of the worst days of my life', says heartbroken Koepka after ball hit fan

‘Leaving egos at door’ the key to Ryder Cup success, says Graeme McDowell

Koepka ‘deeply hurt and saddened’ after tee shot injures spectator

Bjorn wants credit for Europe players after win over divided United States

More in this Section

Sports club hit by sinkhole could face five-year wait for new home

Paul Pogba claims he was ‘not allowed’ to talk after Valencia draw

Anthony Maher retires from Kerry football 'with a heavy heart and incredible memories'

'These are not my views': Captain Valencia denies reports of Mourinho rift after Instagram error


Breaking Stories

How to make The Body Coach’s tandoori cod burgers with sweet potato fries

Higherland Dan: The American living in West Cork sanctuary for almost 50 years

Author Charles Brandt on Scorsese, De Niro and his friendship with mafia hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran

GameTech: Rockstar shoots for the skies

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »