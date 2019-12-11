'The Open delivered £100m economic benefit to Northern Ireland'

The Open at Royal Portrush delivered over £100m in economic benefit to Northern Ireland, it has been claimed.

A study by Sheffield Hallam University, commissioned by golf’s governing body, The R&A, estimated that £45m of new money entered the economy because of the event.

Tourism Northern Ireland has further estimated that the region gained £37.3m in 'destination marketing benefit' from over 5,400 hours of global television coverage, and £23.7m in 'advertising equivalent value' for golf tourism monitored in other media coverage.

The Open attracted 237,750 fans through the gates at Portrush, an attendance record for a Championship staged outside of St Andrews. 42.4% of attendees were from Northern Ireland, with 20.2% from Britain, 18.2% from the Republic of Ireland, and 11.1% from the United States.

The Sheffield study concluded the Causeway Coast council area alone received a £26.21m injection of new money from The Open.

The figures relate to the week of The Open, says Tourism NI, and do not include the additional economic benefit accrued in the years following the Championship.

The Open returned to Portrush for the first time since 1951 last July, with Shane Lowry the runaway winner.

“The 148th Open at Royal Portrush made history as the largest sporting event ever to be held in Northern Ireland and generated a substantial economic benefit,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

“The return of the Championship to Royal Portrush was eagerly anticipated and we enjoyed a hugely memorable week where we welcomed tens of thousands of spectators to an outstanding championship venue to witness Shane Lowry lifting the Claret Jug.”

Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said: “The 148th Open at Royal Portrush was a groundbreaking event for tourism in Northern Ireland and its success further demonstrates Northern Ireland’s ability to seamlessly deliver world-class events which have a very positive impact on the local economy.”