News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The Open day four: Leader Lowry bids to secure first major

The Open day four: Leader Lowry bids to secure first major
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 07:18 AM

Shane Lowry will be buoyed on by a fervent home crowd as the County Offaly man chases a maiden major title victory at The Open on Sunday.

The 32-year-old boasts a four-shot lead at Royal Portrush heading into the final round.

Here, PA looks ahead to a finely-balanced last day in Northern Ireland.

Ones to watch

John Rahm: tee time 1:07pm

The Spaniard has won the Irish Open twice in the last three, with a final-round 62 doing the job this year in Lahinch. So if anyone can climb the board at the last it is the likeable 24-year-old, who has admitted he enjoys links golf and his time in Ireland.

Lee Westwood: 1:17pm

The 46-year-old has had his girlfriend Helen Storey caddying for him this week, for the first time at a major tournament. That has helped keep the Worksop native calm, though he slipped slightly on Saturday. While he is eight shots shy of leader Lowry, bad weather could prove a real leveller.

Brooks Koepka: 1:37pm

Koepka has admitted he is at his best when he plays with a chip on his shoulder. His putting has been so poor this week that he has not had to look far for that grudge. Should the muscular Florida native sort out his green game though, he could easily apply the choke hold on Lowry and company.

Tommy Fleetwood/Lowry: 1:47pm

The final pair will hope they can stave off the worst of the weather and cling onto their advantage from the third round. Fleetwood will start on 12 under, with Lowry 16 under after a magnificent 63 on Saturday. Lowry would send the Portrush crowds into raptures should he prevail, while England’s Fleetwood would prove a popular victor too.

Tweet of the day

Padraig Harrington praises England’s Lee Westwood for sticking to the spirit of the sport rather than chasing personal gain. Westwood found himself caught in heavy rough on the 10th and wound up dropping a shot. The 46-year-old still sits on eight under par though, in a tie for sixth place.

Stat of the day

Brooks Koepka, pictured, might have struggled with his putting at Royal Portrush but has had precious few problems hitting par (Niall Carson/PA)
Brooks Koepka, pictured, might have struggled with his putting at Royal Portrush but has had precious few problems hitting par (Niall Carson/PA)

Brooks Koepka had stretched 26 holes without a bogey until he slipped up at the 13th on Saturday. The aggressive American had birdied the 12th as he eyed a move into title contention. But unlike Friday, when he picked up shots at both the 12th and 13th, here he ceded ground.

Top shot

Dylan Frittelli endured a mixed one-under round, for an overall score of sixth. The 29-year-old South African’s third-round highlight however was undoubtedly this eagle effort at the seventh.

Quote of the day

Kyle Stanley, pictured, was in no mood to downplay his spat with Bob MacIntyre (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kyle Stanley, pictured, was in no mood to downplay his spat with Bob MacIntyre (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Listen, he’s a young player, I’ve been out here a while, so I don’t feel the need to be schooled on the rules of golf.”

Kyle Stanley bites back at Bob MacIntyre, intensifying their row after the American’s ball hit the mother of the Scot’s caddie on Friday.

On the up

Danny Willett enjoyed a strong Saturday (Niall Carson/PA)
Danny Willett enjoyed a strong Saturday (Niall Carson/PA)

Danny Willett matched the second-best score of the week with a six-under 65 to jump into contention. The third round of a major is not called moving day for nothing, and England’s Willett boasted the biggest upswing of a hectic Saturday. The 2016 Masters champion is perhaps too deep to add another major title on Sunday, but will doubtless hope the bad weather plays straight into his hands.

Clarke reflects

Home favourite Darren Clarke took a seven at the 18th on Friday to miss the cut, and walked off the last disconsolate and without speaking to the media. A day later, and having had time to reflect, Clarke took the chance to thank his compatriot fans for their support. Having lobbied so hard and so long for The Open to come back to Northern Ireland, missing the cut must have hit the 2011 champion hard. But as time ticks on, he will surely come to appreciate his time in history.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Shane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at OpenShane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at Open

Loyalist flute band plays in PortrushLoyalist flute band plays in Portrush

Thousands of golf fans relish third day of Open’s return to N IrelandThousands of golf fans relish third day of Open’s return to N Ireland

Graeme McDowell backs Rory McIlroy to rebound from Open disappointmentGraeme McDowell backs Rory McIlroy to rebound from Open disappointment

Brooks KoepkaRoyal PortrushShane LowryThe OpenTOPIC: The Open Championship

More in this Section

Ignore the begrudgers, O'Connor tops the Finishers IndexIgnore the begrudgers, O'Connor tops the Finishers Index

Could Rebels be tempted to mimic Tyrone’s tactics?Could Rebels be tempted to mimic Tyrone’s tactics?

Kerry must have a plan for General Patton to halt Donegal’s marchKerry must have a plan for General Patton to halt Donegal’s march

The hard work begins in earnest now for Shane LowryThe hard work begins in earnest now for Shane Lowry


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

For bookworms and classic movie buffs, the notion of a London park will forever conjure up images of Mary Poppins with the Banks children in tow.Inside/ Out: Park life is looking up in London by Eve Kelliher

“Does anyone want to be my friend?” roared my five year old as he walked into the playground at our French campsite on holidays.Learner Dad: 'It can be heartbreaking watching your kids try make friends on holiday'

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »