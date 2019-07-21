News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Open day four: How Shane Lowry secured his first major

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 10:06 PM

A nerveless Shane Lowry battled through horrendous wind and rain to power to his maiden major title, swiping The Open at Royal Portrush.

The 32-year-old exorcised the ghosts of near-misses past to prevail on home soil and send the Irish fans delirious.

Here, PA looks at an emotional triumph for the home favourite.

Stat of the day

Bob MacIntyre became the first Scot to secure a top-10 finish on his debut at The Open since Andrew Kirkaldy in 1879. The 22-year-old tied Tyrrell Hatton and Danny Willett for sixth, to secure an automatic place at next year’s Masters.

Quote of the day

“I sat in the car park at Carnoustie a year ago to this week, and I cried. Golf wasn’t my friend at the time. It was becoming very stressful, it was weighing on me and I didn’t like doing it. And what a difference a year makes I suppose.” Open Champion 2019 Shane Lowry admits he hit rock bottom with his golf after missing the cut in last year’s tournament in Scotland.

Tweet of the day

When Padraig Harrington won The Open in 2007 his young son ran to his father to ask if they could put ladybirds in the Claret Jug. Proud Irishman Harrington beamed as compatriot and friend Lowry stormed to the 2019 title, then referenced back to his own breakthrough triumph in a touching social media moment.

Fleetwood gallant in defeat

A dejected Tommy Fleetwood had no need to try to hide the disappointment of finishing second. The Southport native simply could not match Lowry’s gritty golf in the horrendous Royal Portrush conditions on Sunday. While Fleetwood will take time to lick his wounds, he had nothing but praise for Lowry, and will have gained plenty of admirers for his mature and measured reaction to a tough scenario.

Molinari laments sluggish start to title defence

This time last year Francesco Molinari stormed to his maiden major title, hoisting the Claret Jug at Carnoustie. The Turin native carded a fine 66 in Sunday’s final round, but had paid the price for a poor first round of three over par. The 36-year-old was left to lament a lack of “passion” at the start of the tournament that ultimately stymied his title defence.

- Press Association

