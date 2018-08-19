Tenacious Snedeker leading third round as rain stops play at Wyndham

Brandt Snedeker held on to the lead at the Wyndham Championship after rain suspended the third round in North Carolina.

The American led after the second round, having earlier joined the elite 59 club on day one, and continued to set the pace with a three-shot lead at Sedgefield Country Club.

Vying for his ninth PGA Tour victory, Snedeker completed just seven holes – firing two birdies – to sit 16 under before the storm clouds began to gather.

The 37-year-old will complete 29 holes on Sunday as he sets himself a target of 22 under – his score when he won the same tournament in 2007.

Quoted on the PGA Tour website, he said: “If I get to 22 under par, I think it’s hard for other guys to get there.

“I’m not saying it can’t happen, but that number seems to hold up here pretty well.”

American Brian Gay will start his day three shots back in second place, having reached six under after 12 holes when play was called off.

Four players make up a chasing pack in third – Trey Mullinax, Keith Mitchell, CT Pan and DA Points – who will resume on 12 under.

- Press Association