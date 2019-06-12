Tee times and all you need to know about the Irish trio looking for US Open glory

In-form Rory McIlroy leads the Irish charge at US Open at Pebble Beach this week after his sensational performance saw him win the Canadian Open last week.

While players have struggled to card low scores in recent US Opens, the form McIlroy showed last weekend was reminiscent of his 2011 Major win at the Congressional Country Club in Maryland ahead of the first round tomorrow.

Offaly's Shane Lowry finished in a tie for second place last week, as he looks to recapture the form which saw him lead the 2016 US Open after the third round before a Sunday 76 saw him finish three shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

Graeme McDowell will also be confident that this could be his week. The Ulster man won the tournament in 2010 - the last time the US Open was played at Pebble Beach.

Tee off times for Irish players

First round, Thursday. (All times Irish)

16:13: Shane Lowry (Irl), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA)

15:51: Jon Rahm (Spa), Marc Leishman (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NI) (Group starting at the 10th hole)

16:13 - Dustin Johnson (USA), Phil Mickelson (USA), Graeme McDowell (NI) (Group starting at the 10th hole)

Second round, Friday. (All times Irish)

21:36: Jon Rahm (Spa), Marc Leishman (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NI)

21:58: Dustin Johnson (USA), Phil Mickelson (USA), Graeme McDowell (NI)

21:58: Shane Lowry (Irl), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA) (Group starting at the 10th hole)

Other notable groups (Tee-off times in brackets)

Francesco Molinari (Ita), Viktor Hovland (a) (Nor), Brooks Koepka (USA) (21:47 Thursday, 16:02 Friday)

Jordan Spieth (USA), Justin Rose (Eng), Tiger Woods (USA) (22:09 Thursday, 16:24 Friday)

Zach Johnson (USA), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Ernie Els (SA) (15:51 Thursday, 21:36 Friday)

Who are the favourites?

His big win last week has Rory McIlroy right at the top of the list of favourites. Brooks Koepka, looking to win three US Opens in a row and 2016 winner Dustin Johnson join McIlroy as joint-favourites for the title.

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and world number 8 Patrick Cantlay, who has two top-10s in Majors already this year as also shorter than 16-1 to win the top prize on Sunday.

Shane Lowry is 40/1 while Graeme McDowell is 60/1.

Where can I watch?

Sky Sports Golf is the place for all the coverage starting with a US Open - On The Range preview this evening. There will also be coverage on Sky Sports Main Event channel.

NOTE: These odds mentioned are correct at the time of writing and are subject to change