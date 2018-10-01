Home»Sport

Team Europe post hilarious video of Fleetwood and Molinari's morning after Ryder Cup celebrations

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 10:56 AM
By Stephen Barry

It's been a good morning for Team Europe's Ryder Cup stars as they wake up after regaining the Ryder Cup.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood were the star pairing, winning all four of their matches together - before Molinari went on to complete a record-breaking clean sweep in the singles.

Their bromance has been clear all week...

So Team Europe tweeted out their video of the morning after the week before...

No wonder they'd such team spirit all week!

Five stars!


