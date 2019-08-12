Suzann Pettersen handed Solheim Cup wild card spot

Norway’s Suzann Pettersen has been handed a Solheim Cup wild card, despite having played just two events since November 2017.
The 38-year-old will make her ninth appearance in the biennial event at Gleneagles next month, having originally been appointed one of European captain Catriona Matthew’s vice-captains.
The two-time major winner took time off in 2018 to have a baby and only returned to action last month, partnering Matthew in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan, where the pair missed the cut.
Please give a warm welcome to @Beany25 European Solheim Cup team 🇪🇺@carlotagolf 🇪🇸 @Annevandam 🇳🇱
Caroline Hedwall 🇸🇪 @HullCharley🏴 @georgiahall96 🏴 @AzaharaGOLF 🇪🇸 @CaroMasson 🇩🇪 @ANordqvist 🇸🇪 @suzannpettersen 🇳🇴@Jodi_Ewart 🏴@brontemaylaw 🏴@celineboutier 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/OTrakiDPu0— Solheim Cup Team Europe (@SolheimCupEuro) August 12, 2019
Matthew also gave wild cards to France’s Celine Boutier and the English duo of Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff to complete the 12-strong team which will try to avoid a third straight defeat to the United States.
The eight automatic qualifiers – Anne Van Dam, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist – were finalised after last week’s ASI Ladies Scottish Open.
Let’s go team 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 !!! Honored and excited to be part of such an incredible team!! @SolheimCupEuro 💛💙— Jodi Ewart Shadoff (@Jodi_Ewart) August 12, 2019
Pettersen said: “I was honoured to be a vice-captain but I would much rather play.
“It’s been a different role for me the last two years. My life has changed a lot, for the better, but I’ve missed golf and am very happy to be back in competition.
“I’m delighted I got the thumbs up from Beany (Matthew) that she wanted me on the team. It’s a massive honour for me to be here and I can’t wait, this is what I love. I feel like I was born for this.”
