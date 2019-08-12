News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Suzann Pettersen handed Solheim Cup wild card spot

By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 02:52 PM

Norway’s Suzann Pettersen has been handed a Solheim Cup wild card, despite having played just two events since November 2017.

The 38-year-old will make her ninth appearance in the biennial event at Gleneagles next month, having originally been appointed one of European captain Catriona Matthew’s vice-captains.

The two-time major winner took time off in 2018 to have a baby and only returned to action last month, partnering Matthew in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan, where the pair missed the cut.

Matthew also gave wild cards to France’s Celine Boutier and the English duo of Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff to complete the 12-strong team which will try to avoid a third straight defeat to the United States.

The eight automatic qualifiers – Anne Van Dam, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist – were finalised after last week’s ASI Ladies Scottish Open.

Pettersen said: “I was honoured to be a vice-captain but I would much rather play.

“It’s been a different role for me the last two years. My life has changed a lot, for the better, but I’ve missed golf and am very happy to be back in competition.

“I’m delighted I got the thumbs up from Beany (Matthew) that she wanted me on the team. It’s a massive honour for me to be here and I can’t wait, this is what I love. I feel like I was born for this.”

