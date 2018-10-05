Spectator injured at Dunhill Links

By Phil Casey

A woman was injured when she was hit by a wayward shot from defending champion Tyrrell Hatton on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The spectator was pictured bleeding from a head wound after the incident which occurred on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses used for the event.

The woman was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical centre on-site.

It comes less than a week after a woman suffered a serious eye injury after being struck by a wayward tee shot from American Brooks Koepka at Le Golf National. Corine Remande was hit in Paris and there have been reports she could lose the sight in her right eye.

Meanwhile, it was a good day for the Irish on the opening day at Kingsbarns. Paul McGinley and Pádraig Harrington, who is favourite to follow in Thomas Bjorn’s footsteps in 2020, both shot 69 to lie a shot off the lead after the first round.

Australia’s Marcus Fraser survived “brutal” conditions to claim a share of the lead with England’s Matt Wallace after the first round.

On a day when strong winds made scoring difficult and only 24 players in the 168-strong field broke par, Fraser carded a four-under 68 at Carnoustie, traditionally the hardest of the three courses used for the pro-am event.

Wallace, who missed out on a Ryder Cup wild card despite three wins this season, including the final qualifying event in front of Europe captain Bjorn, compiled his 68 on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Defending champion Hatton, who is seeking a third straight win in the event, is a shot further back on two under alongside reigning US Open and US PGA champion Brooks Koepka.

Tommy Fleetwood recovered from a poor start to play his last eight holes at Kingsbarns in four under par to record an opening 71. Tony Finau, who beat Fleetwood in the singles in the Ryder Cup, carded a 73 at the same venue.

Fraser, who carded five birdies and one bogey at this year’s Open venue of Carnoustie, told Sky Sports: “It’s brutal out there. It’s probably the toughest wind I’ve played this course in today. It was nice to play pretty steady and hole a few putts.

Downwind was just as hard as into the wind, it was really tricky to control it and try to get the right distances. We were out by probably 20-30 yards some times but it just can’t be helped. You get a firm bounce and it just takes off.

“And the cross-breezes as well down those last two holes, the ball just drops out of the air and doesn’t fly. It’s hard to gauge but I felt like I did a really good job of it today.”