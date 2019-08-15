News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Solheim Cup fans to have free access to menstrual products

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 04:11 PM

Fans will have free access to menstrual products at this year’s Solheim Cup in Gleneagles.

The move makes the upcoming tournament the first major golf competition to make sanitary products accessible and completely free of charge for all spectators.

Fully funded by the Scottish Government, the event will see the top female golfers from Europe and the United States face off.

Aileen Campbell, communities secretary at the Solheim Cup, said: “The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in women’s sport and it’s fantastic it is leading the way in providing free period products during the event.

“It is important that high-profile sporting events support equality and remove the stigma surrounding periods.”

The move to provide sanitary products at the tournament follows Scotland’s initiative to provide free period products at Scottish Government buildings and across local authorities.

On The Ball, an organisation campaigning for free menstrual products at football grounds, welcomed the move.

The group, made up of three female fans, Orlaith Duffy, Mikaela McKinley and Erin Slaven, has encouraged 93 clubs spanning England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Brazil and the United States to provide free period products for fans.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “We are delighted to see that the Solheim Cup team has made the decision to provide free period products for fans. It is the biggest competition in the world in women’s golf and it’s fitting that they are leading the way in the sport.

“We faced opposition when we started our campaign but people now understand the impact lack of accessibility to period products can have on women’s lives and in particular experiences at sporting events.

“We hope this move will inspire other sports and competitions to consider making the same simple, forward-thinking change!”

This year’s Solheim Cup takes place at Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course from September 13-15.

