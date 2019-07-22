News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shane Lowry's homecoming set for Clara tomorrow evening

Shane Lowry's homecoming set for Clara tomorrow evening
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 08:10 PM

A homecoming for Open champion Shane Lowry will be held in Clara, Co Offaly, tomorrow evening.

It will take place at Clara GAA club at 6pm.

Des Cahill is set to be the MC on the evening with singer Mundy providing entertainment alongside Mullingar impressionist Conor Moore.

The 32-year-old became only the fifth Irish player in the championship's 148-year history to lift the claret jug yesterday after a six-stroke win.

The celebrations which began yesterday evening at a Dublin pub are set to continue in Clara where the Offaly golfer will be met by his biggest supporters and locals alike.

Family friend of Shane's, Ray Molloy, is manager of Esker Hills, his hometown golf club.

"It's a homecoming we have today with all the visitors in Esker Hills," he said.

There were eight fellas who went out early this morning here at nine o'clock.

"They want to fairways that Shane played and they want to do the putts that Shane played on and that makes us excited."

READ MORE

'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula

More on this topic

Open winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pubOpen winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pub

'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula

Gary Player 'quite choked up' about Shane Lowry's 'remarkable' Open victoryGary Player 'quite choked up' about Shane Lowry's 'remarkable' Open victory

Watch Shane Lowry party as Shane Ross says Govt 'more than happy to fund' Major celebrationsWatch Shane Lowry party as Shane Ross says Govt 'more than happy to fund' Major celebrations

Shane LowryGolfThe OpenChampionClaraClara GAATOPIC: Shane Lowry

More in this Section

A different man in black deserves the plauditsA different man in black deserves the plaudits

In one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earnedIn one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earned

The perfect ending to a fairytale week for Irish golfThe perfect ending to a fairytale week for Irish golf

With the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his geniusWith the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his genius


Lifestyle

The rain definitely played spoilsport when Mary and David O’Keeffe were married in St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra nearly four decades ago. Despite exchanging vows in a church located in one of the most photogenic locations imaginable, you’d never guess it from their wedding album which is filled with indoor shots only.Wedding of the week: ‘They treated us like royalty’

My boyfriend and I get on really well and have a great relationship in general. But he’s become more and more lazy with sex. He lies there and expects me to do all the work.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: My boyfriend has become lazy about sex

Many of us will have experienced that super friendly cat who seems to love being stoked one minute, only to bite or swipe at us the next.How to stroke a cat, according to science

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »