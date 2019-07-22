Shane Lowry's homecoming set for Clara tomorrow evening

A homecoming for Open champion Shane Lowry will be held in Clara, Co Offaly, tomorrow evening.

It will take place at Clara GAA club at 6pm.

Des Cahill is set to be the MC on the evening with singer Mundy providing entertainment alongside Mullingar impressionist Conor Moore.

The 32-year-old became only the fifth Irish player in the championship's 148-year history to lift the claret jug yesterday after a six-stroke win.

The celebrations which began yesterday evening at a Dublin pub are set to continue in Clara where the Offaly golfer will be met by his biggest supporters and locals alike.

Family friend of Shane's, Ray Molloy, is manager of Esker Hills, his hometown golf club.

"It's a homecoming we have today with all the visitors in Esker Hills," he said.

There were eight fellas who went out early this morning here at nine o'clock.

"They want to fairways that Shane played and they want to do the putts that Shane played on and that makes us excited."