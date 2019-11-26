News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shane Lowry's first 2020 event will be the defence of his Abu Dhabi title

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 12:02 PM

The Abu Dhabi Championship is set to be the first event of Shane Lowry's 2020 season.

The Open champion, who finished fourth on the European Tour's Order of Merit this year, is taking a break before defending his title in Abu Dhabi in January.

Lowry said he has taken to being a major winner in his stride.

He said: "I am going to go and hang out with my friends, hang out with my family over Christmas, I'm just going to do what I did last Christmas. I'm not going to do anything different just because I won the Open this year.

"There might be a couple more celebrations in there, but other than that it's going to be the same thing.

"But yes, when I go out and play golf it's a little bit different, but it's all good and it's a bit of a learning curve, I suppose."

