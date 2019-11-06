News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shane Lowry 'wouldn't say no' to carrying Irish flag at Tokyo Olympics

Shane Lowry 'wouldn't say no' to carrying Irish flag at Tokyo Olympics
By Brian Keogh
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 04:43 PM

Shane Lowry might be focussed on the Turkish Airlines Open and the Race to Dubai but he admits that it would be “an incredible honour” to carry to Irish flag at next year’s Olympic Games and a dream to win gold.

While qualifying for Japan does not officially end until 22 June next year, Lowry and Rory McIlroy already look to have their spots in the 60-man field locked up for the trip to Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 30 to August 2.

The event begins just 11 days after the final major of the season — The Open in Sandwich — and reigning Open champion Lowry sheepishly admits he already has his flights booked so he’s in Tokyo for the opening ceremony.

“I am not 100% on the team,” Lowry said before a huge grin broke across his bearded features. “But I have my flights booked for the Wednesday after The Open. If I am not there I will cancel them.”

The Irish duo will be two of the highest-profile athletes in the Irish Olympic team and two clear candidates for what would only be only Ireland’s tenth Olympic gold medal.

The honour of carrying the tricolour into the Olympic stadium for the opening ceremony has been awarded in the past to such names as Ronnie Delany (1960), Sonia O’Sullivan (2000), and Katie Taylor (2012) but were he to be asked to be the standard-bearer, Lowry admits he would not hesitate.

“I wouldn’t say no,” said Lowry.

Everybody knows how patriotic and Irish I am but, look, there is obviously going to be other athletes there who will be putting their name forward I am sure.

"Wouldn’t it be an incredible honour for myself and my family to do something like that? So, yes.”

Lowry’s coach Neil Manchip will be the team leader for the men’s golf team in Japan and while staying in the Olympic village will be too logistically difficult, Lowry is keen to compete with McIlroy for gold.

“We don't win that many gold medals in Ireland,” he said. “That would be a huge moment if I could do that, but obviously, it will be quite difficult.

“I obviously won't be going in as the favourite to win it. But maybe my teammate might be. We have obviously got a good team and could go over there and hopefully do something special between the two of us.”

He’s a huge admirer of McIlroy and all he’s achieved, especially this year.

READ MORE

'To be European Number One would be really special': Lowry targeting Dubai finale to dream year

“I’ve been saying it all along,” Lowry said. "I know he hasn't done it in the majors and that's been well publicised over the last couple of weeks, but when he has his A-game, there is nobody better than him.”

Winning the Race to Dubai remains a goal and while it would be easy to rest on his laurels after his Open win, a top-two finish this week could see him overtake Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger at the top of the rankings.

“You still want to put yourself under pressure, and I still want to get the best out of myself every day I go out,” said Lowry, who tees it up tomorrow with Wiesberger and Olympic champion Justin Rose, who is going for a hat trick of Turkish Airlines Open wins at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal track in Belek.

“When it is all over in three weeks time, I will sit back and be happy enough with what I have no matter what happens the next couple of weeks.

“It's just about getting my mind right this next 24 hours to let myself go out this week and just play my best golf and do the same when it comes to Dubai.”

Ryder Cup skipper Harrington will tee it up with France’s Victor Perez and Austria’s Matthias Schwab, who lie second and seventh respectively in European Points list.

Unlike Lowry, Wiesberger plans to play in next week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge and having fallen outside the top 300 in the world last year following a long layoff forced by wrist injury, he’s pinching himself to be in with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai.

"To be honest it was not on my list, to be standing No. 1 on The Race to Dubai before the last three events,” he said. “But I'm kind of the guy that goes week by week and day by day and just try to get the most out of myself every day out on the golf course, and you know, at the end of the year, you all add it up.”

More on this topic

Justin Rose chasing rare hat-trick at Turkish Airlines OpenJustin Rose chasing rare hat-trick at Turkish Airlines Open

'To be European Number One would be really special': Lowry targeting Dubai finale to dream year'To be European Number One would be really special': Lowry targeting Dubai finale to dream year

Portugal’s northern star: More than golf on offer in PortoPortugal’s northern star: More than golf on offer in Porto

West Waterford Golf Club goes up for saleWest Waterford Golf Club goes up for sale

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

Frank McGlynn and Eoghan O’Gara pay tribute to team-mates as they hang up their bootsFrank McGlynn and Eoghan O’Gara pay tribute to team-mates as they hang up their boots

Stephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’sStephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’s

Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 winning managers to continue in the hot seat for 2020Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 winning managers to continue in the hot seat for 2020

Pressure builds on Barcelona boss Valverde after Slavia Prague drawPressure builds on Barcelona boss Valverde after Slavia Prague draw


Lifestyle

For Peter Dowdall, the quintessential plant for the season ahead has to be skimmiaHow to get a pop of colour in your garden this winter

Get ready for all kinds of Middle Eastern spices and a distinct lack of salt on the dinner table.The food trends set to be big in 2020

A recent study regarding breast cancer and HRT has been cause for concern. But some experts say the study is not that straightforward, writes Lorna SigginsGet the facts and not the fear about breast cancer

Nowadays, the actor and philanthropist is better known for sleek businesswear and powerful red carpet gowns.Angelina Jolie’s fashion has come a long way from PVC trousers and vials of blood

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »