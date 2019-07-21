News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shane Lowry wins the Open

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Shane Lowry has won the Open Championship.

The Co Offaly man won his maiden major championship after holding his nerve on Sunday as a superb third round put in control heading into the final 18 holes.

After a top-10 finish in the Open in 2014, Lowry missed the cut in each of the last four years in the tournament before an exceptional week's golf in Portrush.

Lowry carded a one-over-par round on Sunday but still secured a six-stroke win over England's Tommy Fleetwood - who also finished second in the 2018 US Open.

It is the fifth time since 2007 the winner of the Open has been from the island of Ireland after wins by Padraig Harrington (2007 and 2008), Darren Clarke (2011) and Rory McIlroy (2014).

Speaking after being presented with the Claret Jug on the 18th green, Lowry said: “What can I say? I just have so many people to thank, first of all the R&A for such a great event.

“To have an Open here on the island of Ireland and at Royal Portrush is amazing. I love this place and to be able to come here and play an Open was great.

“A lot of people in my backroom team: my coach Neil (Manchip), my caddie Bo, my management team – I definitely wouldn’t be standing here without them.”

Lowry fought back tears as he mentioned his parents, adding:

They sacrificed so much for me when I was younger and I’m so happy that I can hand them this trophy tonight.

“My wife and my little girl, to have them here today is just extra special.

“Last but not least the volunteers and all the fans, thank you so much, this one’s for you.”

