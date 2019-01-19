Shane Lowry has won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Lowry won the Championship after a see-saw final-round battle with South African Richard Sterne.

The Offaly man claimed his fourth European Tour title - and first since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational - with a one-shot victory as he finished with an 18 under par score of 270.

The pair were tied on the 18th tee, but Sterne's wayward approach to the final green saw Lowry win the first Rolex Series event of 2019 with a birdie.

The win see him take home over €6 million.

More to follow.