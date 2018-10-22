Home»Sport

Shane Lowry second and top-10 for Gavin Moynihan as Sergio Garcia retains Valderrama title

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 11:45 AM

Sergio Garcia continued his love affair with Real Club Valderrama as he cruised to a four-shot victory at the weather-affected Andalucia Valderrama Masters to successfully defend the title he won last year.

After a series of weather delays in southern Spain forced tournament organisers to reduce the event to three rounds on Saturday, another suspension on Sunday meant the final round would have to be completed on Monday, with tournament host Garcia leading by three shots after seven holes.

And the Ryder Cup star put the finishing touches to his closing 69 on day five to win this event for the third time.

Shane Lowry finished four shots behind home favourite Garcia in second after carding seven birdies and a double bogey in his final-round 66.

The Offaly man hit three successive birdies to close to within a shot of the lead this morning, but a double bogey five on the 15th hole halted his charge.

He completed the tournament on 8-under par.

Gavin Moynihan finished in a tie for 8th after he also carded a 66.

PA & Digital Desk


