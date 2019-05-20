Shane Lowry rises in world golf rankings

Shane Lowry's strong performance at the US PGA Championship has seen him climb six places in the latest world golf rankings.

The Offaly man finished in a tie for eighth position at Bethpage Black, and that has seen him move up to 39th in the world.

That marks his best ranking for almost three years.

Rory McIlroy remains fourth in the world, after finishing alongside Lowry on one over par.

Brooks Koepka's fourth major title has seen him overtake Dustin Johnson as the world's best player.

