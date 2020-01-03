News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shane Lowry partners with Teneo ahead of 2020 season

By Sports Desk Staff
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 04:20 PM

Shane Lowry heads into the new year with a new sponsorship deal in his pocket.

Teneo, the Global CEO advisory firm which sponsors Tipperary GAA, has partnered with the Open champion as a global brand ambassador in an agreement that began on January 1.

Lowry, who won his first major on Irish soil at Royal Portrush last July, is in Dubai as he prepares for a return to action. He'll be in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Omega Desert Classic later this month.

“We are delighted to have Shane serve as a global brand Ambassador for Teneo,” said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo.

“He is one of the most exciting and popular players in the world today and will be a great asset for our firm as we continue to expand and grow our operations around the world.”

Lowry commented, “I am really excited about entering into this global brand partnership with Teneo.

“The truly global nature of Teneo’s business, allied to the company’s strong Irish roots and heritage, is something that really appeals to me.

“I look forward to representing the Teneo brand and engaging with its client base in all corners of the world in the years ahead”.

