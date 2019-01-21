NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Shane Lowry makes huge jump in rankings following Abu Dhabi victory

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 02:33 PM
By Steve Neville

Shane Lowry has jumped up 34 places in golf's world rankings following his win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday.

Going into the tournament Lowry had been 75th in the world, but the win has seen him break the top 50 where he is now placed at 41 on the list.

Lowry lead by three shots heading into the final day of the tournament before things turned sour as he faltered and Richard Sterne took a four-shot lead.

However, the 31-year-old fought back to land his first victory since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in impressive style.

Speaking after the tournament, Lowry said he has his eyes set on securing a Ryder Cup spot.

"This puts me to where my goal is for the next 18 months, and that’s to be on the plane to Wisconsin with Paddy (Harrington),” Lowry told Sky Sports.

“That’s where I want to be and I think this is a great stepping stone for that.”

Lowry told RTÉ Radio that: "I think I showed great guts and courage and determination today. I showed the type of player that I really am. I am well able for the tough part of it as well."

Lowry's jump in the rankings is likely to see him qualify for the Masters in Augusta, providing he stays in the top 50. The Offaly native should also be on the course for the PGA Championship.


More in this Section

Mistaken identity on Sky Sports: ‘I’m not the next Huddersfield manager, I’m Martin from Wakefield’

‘It doesn’t look great’ – Pochettino worried by extent of Alli injury

Four men arrested over disorder at Celtic Park

Durcan steers Ulster University to Sigerson Cup victory over gutsy Tralee


Lifestyle

8 things to consider before a drastic hair colour change like Emma Stone

As David Beckham shares Harper’s cooking skills, 10 ways to get back in the kitchen with the kids

Irish Examiner journalist Ann O'Loughlin launches fourth Novel My Mother's Daughter

Love food? Create your own herb garden to add flavour and fragrance to your cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »