Shane Lowry: 'I get stopped a little more' since Open win, but 'I've taken it in my stride'

Shane Lowry says becoming a major winner has not changed him as a person.

The Open champion makes his return to the European Tour this week when he tees it up at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Lowry intends to play five or six more tournaments in Europe before the end of the season in a bid to became Race to Dubai champion.

The Offaly man said it has all been positive since he landed the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

He said: "I'm out and about, but I do my normal things like day-to-day I drop Iris to school and I pick her up and we go to the playground and we go for a coffee.

"Yes, I do get stopped a little bit more, I bring her with me so I don't have to stop and talk as she's always running around.

"But I think I've taken it in my stride pretty well and I think I've handled it pretty well in the last few weeks."