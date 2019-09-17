News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shane Lowry: 'I get stopped a little more' since Open win, but 'I've taken it in my stride'

Shane Lowry: 'I get stopped a little more' since Open win, but 'I've taken it in my stride'
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 03:36 PM

Shane Lowry says becoming a major winner has not changed him as a person.

The Open champion makes his return to the European Tour this week when he tees it up at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Lowry intends to play five or six more tournaments in Europe before the end of the season in a bid to became Race to Dubai champion.

The Offaly man said it has all been positive since he landed the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

He said: "I'm out and about, but I do my normal things like day-to-day I drop Iris to school and I pick her up and we go to the playground and we go for a coffee.

"Yes, I do get stopped a little bit more, I bring her with me so I don't have to stop and talk as she's always running around.

"But I think I've taken it in my stride pretty well and I think I've handled it pretty well in the last few weeks."

READ MORE

Katie Taylor moves up a weight in bid to become two-weight world champion

Shane Lowrygolf

More in this Section

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cleveland Browns trounce New York JetsOdell Beckham Jr’s Cleveland Browns trounce New York Jets

What the numbers tell us about David De Gea’s importance to Manchester UnitedWhat the numbers tell us about David De Gea’s importance to Manchester United

Private equity firm's impending Six Nations investment a concern for World Rugby chiefPrivate equity firm's impending Six Nations investment a concern for World Rugby chief

Neymar ban reduced by CASNeymar ban reduced by CAS


Lifestyle

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »