News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sergio Garcia starts strongly as Gavin Moynihan is best of Irish at Andalucia Masters

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 07:15 PM

Sergio Garcia's love affair with Valderrama shows no signs of abating after the tournament host made a flawless start to his bid for a fourth straight win in the Andalucia Masters.

Ireland's Gavin Moynihan is in the clubhouse on one-over-par following an opening round 72.

Moynihan is the best of the Irish as Michael Hoey finished his first round on three-over while Paul Dunne stands at four-over.

Garcia first claimed the title in 2011 before it dropped off the European Tour schedule for five years and he then won in both 2017 and 2018, when bad weather meant a 54-hole event and a Monday finish.

In total the former Masters champion has recorded an incredible 13 top-10 finishes in 14 appearances at Valderrama and a bogey-free 66 in today's opening round left the 39-year-old just a shot off the lead held by France's Victor Perez.

"I love this place, there's no doubt about that," said Garcia, who has missed the cut in three of his last four starts and said he "looked like a 25-handicapper" during the recent US Open.

"Today was a great round, probably the best I've felt in quite a while. Even though the conditions were great - there wasn't much wind and this course is so pure - you still have to hit the shots in the right places and to be able to go bogey-free here it's always a treat.

"It (Valderrama) kind of has something that helps me. It was a great first round but it was just the first round, we have to keep building on that and we're looking forward to a good week. You've got to go one step at a time, there's a lot of golf to be played."

Perez, who has missed the cut in four of his last five starts, carded six birdies in a bogey-free 65 to lead by one from Garcia, Anton Karlsson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sihwan Kim and Gavin Green, with world number 11 Jon Rahm three shots further back following a 69.

"Two under par is a great round and hopefully I can come out early in the morning and do what the leaders did and shoot something low," Rahm said after a round containing an eagle, four birdies and four bogeys.

"I think it's my first round under par here in a tournament. It feels good coming out of Pebble (Beach) playing some solid rounds, I just hope I can keep that going and avoid the few mistakes I made today."

READ MORE

Rapinoe insists focus remains despite White House furore

More on this topic

Noel Gallagher: It was easy to quit Oasis because fans dictated to us

Corbyn: Labour takes anti-Semitism complaints ‘very seriously’

Robert Smith confirms The Cure won’t play ‘slow dirge’ new music at Glastonbury

Jordanne Jones: A star was born with her first role at age 12

golfSergio GarciaAndalucia MastersEuropean Tour

More in this Section

Chelsea close in on Mateo Kovacic capture

Sign of the times – Tottenham set to land first new players for 17 months

Eddie Jones named Barbarians coach for November clash with Fiji at Twickenham

Liverpool make Holland Under-19 defender Van Den Berg their first summer signing


Lifestyle

More than 450 lots under the hammer

Jordanne Jones: A star was born with her first role at age 12

Tommy Tiernan ahead of his upcoming Cork gig: ‘It all has to be out of control’

Ask Audrey: My niece is doing a PhD because her folks won't kick her out of the house

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »