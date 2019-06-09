News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sensational Rory McIlroy storms home to win Canadian Open by seven shots

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 10:54 PM

Ahead of the US Open which gets underway on Thursday, Rory McIlroy sent a message to the world of golf as the Ulster man romped home, claiming the Canadian Open title winning by seven strokes.

McIlroy shot an exceptional final round 61 to claim the title as he looked in dominant form ahead of the next week's Major at Pebble Beach.

McIlroy had a chance for a historic 59 - an eagle on 17 meaning a birdie on the last would have made him the tenth player to post a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

Shane Lowry finished tied for second after hitting 66 and 67 in the weekend rounds. He shared the runner-up spot with Webb Simpson.

It was also a successful week for Graeme McDowell who finished tied for eighth on -10.

