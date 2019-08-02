Seamus Power two shots off lead in Wyndham Championship

Seamus Power is two shots off the lead at the Wyndham Championship as he looks to retain his PGA Tour Card for next season.

The Waterford golfer is six-under-par after an opening 64 while Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner, is six shots off the pace following two bogeys and four birdies in his two-under round of 68.

South Korean duo An Byeong-hun and Im Sung-jae share the lead following the opening round in North Carolina.

The pair each hit eight birdies to card eight-under-par scores of 62 at Sedgefield Country Club and put themselves one shot ahead of the chasing pack.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, South Africa-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini and Americans Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner sit joint third on seven-under, while former world number one Jordan Spieth is part of a nine-way tie for seventh.

Three-time major winner Spieth bogeyed the 12th and 18th holes and ended the day level with players including Power, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, and world number 17 Webb Simpson.

Scotsman Martin Laird and England’s Paul Casey finished one shot lower on the leaderboard in a group of 11 players tied for 16th position.

The event in Greensboro is the final one of the regular season, with players aiming to secure places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings and be eligible for the play-offs.