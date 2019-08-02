News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Seamus Power two shots off lead in Wyndham Championship

Seamus Power two shots off lead in Wyndham Championship
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 09:32 AM

Seamus Power is two shots off the lead at the Wyndham Championship as he looks to retain his PGA Tour Card for next season.

The Waterford golfer is six-under-par after an opening 64 while Europe’s 2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner, is six shots off the pace following two bogeys and four birdies in his two-under round of 68.

South Korean duo An Byeong-hun and Im Sung-jae share the lead following the opening round in North Carolina.

The pair each hit eight birdies to card eight-under-par scores of 62 at Sedgefield Country Club and put themselves one shot ahead of the chasing pack.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, South Africa-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini and Americans Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner sit joint third on seven-under, while former world number one Jordan Spieth is part of a nine-way tie for seventh.

Three-time major winner Spieth bogeyed the 12th and 18th holes and ended the day level with players including Power, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, and world number 17 Webb Simpson.

Scotsman Martin Laird and England’s Paul Casey finished one shot lower on the leaderboard in a group of 11 players tied for 16th position.

The event in Greensboro is the final one of the regular season, with players aiming to secure places in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings and be eligible for the play-offs.

READ MORE

Cardinals ease past Cubs to claim top spot in National League Central

More on this topic

Ireland’s third largest beer company introduces 'Life leave' for its staffIreland’s third largest beer company introduces 'Life leave' for its staff

Living proof that cheap phones keep getting betterLiving proof that cheap phones keep getting better

NASA data scientist wins Miss Universe IrelandNASA data scientist wins Miss Universe Ireland

Watch: How to workout with the kids this summerWatch: How to workout with the kids this summer

golf

More in this Section

Debating British influence on our sporting characterDebating British influence on our sporting character

Tony McEntee fears for Stephen Rochford in Mayo missionTony McEntee fears for Stephen Rochford in Mayo mission

Players like Kingston but appointment not foregone conclusionPlayers like Kingston but appointment not foregone conclusion

David Moran named in Kerry team to face MeathDavid Moran named in Kerry team to face Meath


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »