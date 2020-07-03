Seamus Power storms into the lead on PGA Tour

Waterford's Seamus Power has jumped into a share of the lead at the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Power backed up his first-round 67 with an impressive 66, as he remains without a bogey to his name after 36 holes.

He rolled in a 46-foot birdie putt on 2 to get his round off to a flying start, before gaining another shot on the third. Further smart work around the turn saw him pick off short-range birdie openings on 7, 10, 13, and 14 as he motored to 11-under par.

That sees him rubbing shoulders with co-leaders world no. 10 Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, and Mark Hubbard. Chris Kirk, midway through his round, has also hit the 11-under mark.

Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, with his average drive carrying 325 yards this week.

Having lost his card last year, Power has certainly made the most of his opportunities on his third PGA Tour start of 2020, following up on top-40 finishes before lockdown at the AT&T Pebble Beach and Puerto Rico Open.